South East Zone are Eric Twiname Champions

After a full day of racing on day one, day two matched the proceedings with all classes launching on time to complete a full event schedule.

A 5-10-knot breeze was recorded across Rutland Water as the 270 Zone and Home Country sailors battled it out for individual and team honours.

The Topper fleet once again saw three winners in the each of the day’s races.

As the only sailor to take two race wins across the weekend, Ethan Kneale (Cardiff Bay, Wales) jumped to the top of the leaderboard and secured the Topper crown.

James Deaton (IBRSC/RHYC, SE) posted 2,1,15 to wrap up his regatta second ahead of teammate Leo Wilkinson (Maidenhead SC, SE).

The South East proved they were the team to beat as Yana Skvortsova (Datchet Water SC, SE) was triumphant in the girls’ fleet after finishing fourth overall.

Several boats had the Optimist championship title within their grasp.

After adding two wins to his scoreline, Henry Means (HSC/NBYC, E) was crowned Optimist Champion beating his 74 zone rivals.

Iolo Davis (Pembrokeshire YC, Wales) was pipped to the post in the penultimate race and ended his day as the runner-up. First day leader Henry Keegan slipped to third to take the bronze medal.

Arwen Fflur (Pwllheli SC, Wales) consolidated her position to top the girls’ podium and finished 10th overall.

In the Feva event Alice Davis and Olivia Bracey-Davis (GMSC/HISC, S) delivered a masterclass as they ended with an enviable 1,1,6,1,1,1 scoreline.



Ching Wong and Elinor Oleary (Island Barn, SE) and George Alexander and Ruari McColl (Salcombe, SW) finished second and third respectively in the 24-boat fleet.

With five firsts to her name in the Techno, Caitlin Boothroyd (West Kirby, N) convincingly wrapped up her regatta as 4.5m champion.

Daisy Illingworth (Oxford SC, S) and Rebecca Hall (Glossop SC) finished second and third respectively.

Winner in the 5.8m windsurfer was Charlie Bennett (North Lincs, M) winning six of the seven races. Guy Owen (BCYC, SW), the only sailor to dent Bennett’s otherwise perfect scoreline, finished second ahead of Dominic Harrision (North Lincs, M).

Topping the girl’s podium was Maya Kersey (Queen Mary, SE) in ninth overall ahead of Paige Kay (Hollingworth, N) and Lydia Ashley (Glossop, M).

The Techno 6.8m podium was a three-way battle as Zack Chandler (Alton Water, E), Lewis Limm (OTC, SW) and Ellie Wilcox (OTC, SW) shared the races wins between them.

It was Chandler’s consistency which edged him to glory and see off his rivals. Wilcox finished second overall and first girl, whilst teammate Limm was forced to settle for third on tiebreak.

Billy Ellis (Covenham, N) stormed to victory in the 24-board Techno 7.8 fleet having led from the outset.

Second place came down to the final race but it was Tom Cunningham (Bewl, SE) who played the shifts to his advantage to post a consistent 3,5,5 to secure silver.

James Faley (OTC, SW) completes the top three meanwhile Zoe Davis was crowned girl’s champion, one-point ahead of Zara Horton (Poole, SW).

The 2017 RYA Laser 4.7 UK Junior Summer Squad took place alongside the Championships with spots up for grabs for summer internationals and training.

Oliver Perkins’ consistency saw him triumph ahead of Gordon Cogan Sivarajan and Matt Beck. Alex Schonrock crossed the line second in the final race of event to see her finish as first girl and 10th overall.

8 May 2017 8:39 GMT