OK Spring Cup to Jim Hunt

Jim Hunt won the two final races to take the OK class Spring Cup in Medemblik, Holland.
Hunt finished with seven wins from the eight races to hold off second placed Charlie Cumbley and third placed Richard Burton, who picked-up the other win in race 4.
Four-time OK World Champion, Nick Craig finished in fourth.
Later in May the OK class will contest their World Championship in Barbados, which should provide some improved weather conditions.
OK class Spring Cup - Final after 8 races
1st GBR 11 Jim Hunt 1 1 1 -4 1 1 1 1 7,0 pts
2nd GBR 1 Charlie Cumbley 2 2 -3 3 3 2 2 2 16,0 pts
3rd GBR 2183 Richard Burton -7 4 2 1 2 4 4 6 23,0 pts
4th GBR 2195 Nick Craig 4 3 4 2 -6 5 3 3 24,0 pts
5th GBR 85 David Kenneth Carrol -14 5 7 5 4 6 6 4 37,0 pts
6th GBR 69 Terry Curtis 3 9 5 10 5 3 -16 11 46,0 pts
7th GBR 21 Chris Arnell 8 6 10 7 10 -14 11 5 57,0 pts
8th GBR 3 Simon Cowood -16 7 9 8 7 8 5 13 57,0 pts
9th GBR 17 Dave Poyane 6 11 8 6 8 13 7 -14 59,0 pts
10th GBR 2179 Tony Woods 11 -12 6 11 9 12 10 9 68,0 pts
11th GBR 2185 Ed Bradburn 10 10 12 14 (bfd) 9 9 12 76,0 pts
12th GBR 13 Alex Scoles -20 14 13 17 11 7 8 7 77,0 pts
13th GER 803 Martin van Zimmerman 9 15 15 16 12 10 -19 15 92,0 pts
14th GER 790 Thorsten Schmidt -23 18 17 15 14 15 13 8 100,0 pts
15th GBR 2042 Luke Gower 5 8 14 9 (dnc) dnc 14 10 104,0 pts
16th GBR 84 Ben Steel -22 13 11 12 13 16 20 21 106,0 pts
17th GER 690 Carsten Sass 17 17 16 18 18 -21 18 17 121,0 pts
18th GBR 67 Andy Rushworth 15 32 (dnf) 13 17 19 12 19 127,0 pts
19th GBR 2189 Duncan Ellis 19 19 18 (dnc) 15 24 15 20 130,0 pts
20th NED 667 Hessel Hoekstra 29 16 21 -30 21 22 17 18 144,0 pts
21st NED 670 Peter vd Schaaf 13 20 20 19 -31 20 29 27 148,0 pts
22nd GER 791 Frank Strelow 24 21 19 25 (bfd) 26 21 16 152,0 pts
23rd GBR 18 Deryck Lovegrove -32 25 27 20 20 18 24 23 157,0 pts
24th GER 784 Claus Stockhardt -33 29 23 24 22 17 25 22 162,0 pts
25th BEL 230 Jacques Pirenne -26 23 24 22 23 23 23 24 162,0 pts
26th GER 746 Axel Fischer 18 24 26 28 (bfd) 31 28 26 181,0 pts
27th NED 669 Sybren Hornstra 30 28 25 -37 26 25 22 25 181,0 pts
28th DEN 70 Bo Jensen 25 26 28 -35 28 29 27 31 194,0 pts
29th GBR 2136 N Logan 31 33 29 26 25 28 (dnc) 29 201,0 pts
30th GBR 999 Simon Davis 21 22 (dnf) 23 19 dnc dnc dnc 217,0 pts
31st GER 773 Ralf Mackmann (dnc) dnc dnc 21 16 11 dnc dnc 224,0 pts
32nd GER 11 Rainer Pospiech 12 27 22 33 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc 226,0 pts
33rd NED 609 Willem Dijkstra -35 34 31 34 30 33 33 33 228,0 pts
34th GBR 2178 Rodney Tidd 28 30 (dns) 27 dnc dnc 26 32 231,0 pts
35th GBR 99 Andrew Martin (dnc) dnc dnc 29 29 27 30 28 231,0 pts
36th BEL 207 Francois Podevyn 34 35 30 32 33 32 (dnc) dnc 240,0 pts
37th GBR 2131 Sam Woods. (dns) dnc dnc 36 27 30 31 30 242,0 pts
38th SWE 2786 Sipke Hoekstra (dnc) dnc dnc 31 24 dnc dnc dnc 275,0 pts
39th GER 783 Pich Andreas 27 31 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc 278,0 pts
40th BEL 221 Philp Cowes (dnc) dnc dnc 39 32 34 dnc dnc 281,0 pts
41st GER 651 Frederik Roentgen (dnc) dnc dnc dnf dnc dnc 32 dnc 296,0 pts
42nd NED 668 H Rijnink (dnc) dnc dnc 38 dnc dnc dnc dnc 302,0 pts
43rd GBR 46 Ken Carroll (dnc) dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc 308,0 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
7 May 2017 16:13 GMT