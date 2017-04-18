OK Spring Cup to Jim Hunt

Hunt finished with seven wins from the eight races to hold off second placed Charlie Cumbley and third placed Richard Burton, who picked-up the other win in race 4.

Four-time OK World Champion, Nick Craig finished in fourth.

Later in May the OK class will contest their World Championship in Barbados, which should provide some improved weather conditions.

OK class Spring Cup - Final after 8 races

1st GBR 11 Jim Hunt 1 1 1 -4 1 1 1 1 7,0 pts

2nd GBR 1 Charlie Cumbley 2 2 -3 3 3 2 2 2 16,0 pts

3rd GBR 2183 Richard Burton -7 4 2 1 2 4 4 6 23,0 pts

4th GBR 2195 Nick Craig 4 3 4 2 -6 5 3 3 24,0 pts

5th GBR 85 David Kenneth Carrol -14 5 7 5 4 6 6 4 37,0 pts

6th GBR 69 Terry Curtis 3 9 5 10 5 3 -16 11 46,0 pts

7th GBR 21 Chris Arnell 8 6 10 7 10 -14 11 5 57,0 pts

8th GBR 3 Simon Cowood -16 7 9 8 7 8 5 13 57,0 pts

9th GBR 17 Dave Poyane 6 11 8 6 8 13 7 -14 59,0 pts

10th GBR 2179 Tony Woods 11 -12 6 11 9 12 10 9 68,0 pts

11th GBR 2185 Ed Bradburn 10 10 12 14 (bfd) 9 9 12 76,0 pts

12th GBR 13 Alex Scoles -20 14 13 17 11 7 8 7 77,0 pts

13th GER 803 Martin van Zimmerman 9 15 15 16 12 10 -19 15 92,0 pts

14th GER 790 Thorsten Schmidt -23 18 17 15 14 15 13 8 100,0 pts

15th GBR 2042 Luke Gower 5 8 14 9 (dnc) dnc 14 10 104,0 pts

16th GBR 84 Ben Steel -22 13 11 12 13 16 20 21 106,0 pts

17th GER 690 Carsten Sass 17 17 16 18 18 -21 18 17 121,0 pts

18th GBR 67 Andy Rushworth 15 32 (dnf) 13 17 19 12 19 127,0 pts

19th GBR 2189 Duncan Ellis 19 19 18 (dnc) 15 24 15 20 130,0 pts

20th NED 667 Hessel Hoekstra 29 16 21 -30 21 22 17 18 144,0 pts

21st NED 670 Peter vd Schaaf 13 20 20 19 -31 20 29 27 148,0 pts

22nd GER 791 Frank Strelow 24 21 19 25 (bfd) 26 21 16 152,0 pts

23rd GBR 18 Deryck Lovegrove -32 25 27 20 20 18 24 23 157,0 pts

24th GER 784 Claus Stockhardt -33 29 23 24 22 17 25 22 162,0 pts

25th BEL 230 Jacques Pirenne -26 23 24 22 23 23 23 24 162,0 pts

26th GER 746 Axel Fischer 18 24 26 28 (bfd) 31 28 26 181,0 pts

27th NED 669 Sybren Hornstra 30 28 25 -37 26 25 22 25 181,0 pts

28th DEN 70 Bo Jensen 25 26 28 -35 28 29 27 31 194,0 pts

29th GBR 2136 N Logan 31 33 29 26 25 28 (dnc) 29 201,0 pts

30th GBR 999 Simon Davis 21 22 (dnf) 23 19 dnc dnc dnc 217,0 pts

31st GER 773 Ralf Mackmann (dnc) dnc dnc 21 16 11 dnc dnc 224,0 pts

32nd GER 11 Rainer Pospiech 12 27 22 33 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc 226,0 pts

33rd NED 609 Willem Dijkstra -35 34 31 34 30 33 33 33 228,0 pts

34th GBR 2178 Rodney Tidd 28 30 (dns) 27 dnc dnc 26 32 231,0 pts

35th GBR 99 Andrew Martin (dnc) dnc dnc 29 29 27 30 28 231,0 pts

36th BEL 207 Francois Podevyn 34 35 30 32 33 32 (dnc) dnc 240,0 pts

37th GBR 2131 Sam Woods. (dns) dnc dnc 36 27 30 31 30 242,0 pts

38th SWE 2786 Sipke Hoekstra (dnc) dnc dnc 31 24 dnc dnc dnc 275,0 pts

39th GER 783 Pich Andreas 27 31 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc 278,0 pts

40th BEL 221 Philp Cowes (dnc) dnc dnc 39 32 34 dnc dnc 281,0 pts

41st GER 651 Frederik Roentgen (dnc) dnc dnc dnf dnc dnc 32 dnc 296,0 pts

42nd NED 668 H Rijnink (dnc) dnc dnc 38 dnc dnc dnc dnc 302,0 pts

43rd GBR 46 Ken Carroll (dnc) dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc 308,0 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

7 May 2017 16:13 GMT