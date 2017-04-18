Solo Nation's Cup victory for Andy Davis

Click image for a larger image

There were no changes to the podium places on the final Sunday, Davis finishing four points clear of Mike Sims with Oliver Davenport a further 13 points back in third.

Davenport won the penultimate race 7, with Davis second and Andy Tunnicliffe in third.

In the final race, Chris Brown was the winner ahead of Sims with Davis third.

Solo - Magic Marine Nation's Cup - final after 8 races

1 GBR 5597 Andy Davis 2 2 1 -7 1 1 2 3 12,0 pts

2 GBR 5722 Michael Sims 1 1 2 2 -6 4 4 2 16,0 pts

3 GBR 5737 Oliver Davenport 8 3 -10 4 2 2 1 9 29,0 pts

4 GBR 5639 Andy Tunnicliffe 3 4 9 -16 7 6 3 7 39,0 pts

5 GBR 5712 Chris Brown 9 7 5 -12 5 8 5 1 40,0 pts

6 GBR 5691 Guy Mayger 5 6 7 8 9 9 -16 5 49,0 pts

7 GBR 5705 Tom Lonsdale 7 (bfd) 3 10 4 3 6 19 52,0 pts

8 GBR 5652 M J Gifford 13 5 16 6 -19 14 7 4 65,0 pts

9 GBR 5583 Martin Frary 24 (bfd) 4 5 8 12 9 12 74,0 pts

10 NED 613 Peerke Kortekaas 19 -20 6 17 13 7 11 10 83,0 pts

11 GBR 5645 Ian Hopwood 20 11 13 3 3 17 17 (dnc) 84,0 pts

12 GBR 5656 Kevan Gibb 4 -35 20 19 12 5 8 18 86,0 pts

13 GBR 5606 Andy Hutchinson 12 12 -22 11 14 15 10 13 87,0 pts

14 GBR 5707 Nigel Davies -28 9 14 14 16 11 21 6 91,0 pts

15 NED 544 Gilles De Combe -34 13 11 13 20 16 24 15 112,0 pts

16 GBR 5608 Steve Ede 18 15 12 -28 22 18 13 17 115,0 pts

17 GBR 5586 Matthew Frary 11 28 29 -36 10 10 22 14 124,0 pts

18 GBR 5602 Keith Milroy 25 10 15 27 15 13 -31 20 125,0 pts

19 GBR 5732 Oli Wells 16 14 8 1 (dnc) dnc 12 11 128,0 pts

20 GBR 5730 Vincent Horey 22 18 19 21 11 22 25 (dnc) 138,0 pts

21 GBR 5444 Graham Cranford Smit 17 19 21 9 28 20 -32 25 139,0 pts

22 GBR 5130 Mark Lee 14 17 18 26 -27 25 19 26 145,0 pts

23 GBR 5651 Lawrence Creaser 10 8 -44 20 21 21 29 38 147,0 pts

24 GBR 5745 Andy Fox 29 27 25 18 18 24 14 -35 155,0 pts

25 GBR 5689 Rob Cook 30 (bfd) 28 22 17 19 20 29 165,0 pts

26 NED 545 Armand de la Rie 40 (bfd) 17 15 25 26 23 22 168,0 pts

27 GBR 5300 Doug Latta 6 16 34 34 29 37 15 (dnc) 171,0 pts

28 NED 541 Sijbrand Jongejans 23 25 26 -35 30 31 27 16 178,0 pts

29 GBR 5455 Mark Maskell 21 24 -37 29 26 29 35 36 200,0 pts

30 NED 611 Anton Kok 27 29 27 -37 33 27 36 30 209,0 pts

31 NED 550 Jacques Metaal 26 26 -45 30 32 33 41 24 212,0 pts

32 NED 610 Roel den Herder 47 33 32 -53 23 23 26 34 218,0 pts

33 GBR 5695 Ian Ingram 15 32 36 23 40 34 42 (dnc) 222,0 pts

34 NED 600 Marleen Gaillard 31 36 -41 40 39 28 33 23 230,0 pts

35 NED 575 Ted Bakker 38 30 33 25 41 32 -60 37 236,0 pts

36 NED 587 Claar van der Does 36 23 40 -44 36 41 40 21 237,0 pts

37 NED 580 Arnold Jippes 42 -48 23 32 37 44 28 31 237,0 pts

38 NED 6 Arnd Wolvetang 39 34 (bfd) 24 35 45 34 27 238,0 pts

39 NED 553 Pieter Jelle Jongeja 41 37 -52 33 31 38 46 28 254,0 pts

40 NED 618 Jan Kuik 54 22 24 45 (bfd) 30 30 50 255,0 pts

41 GBR 5507 Nigel Pybus 32 44 30 (dnc) dnc dnc 18 8 264,0 pts

42 NED 583 Roel Bakker 46 46 42 31 24 48 -49 42 279,0 pts

43 NED 606 Klaas de Vries 44 -47 39 41 34 36 45 40 279,0 pts

44 GBR 5627 David Parkin 43 43 46 38 -50 40 43 32 285,0 pts

45 NED 567 Robert Wit -50 40 49 46 38 35 38 47 293,0 pts

46 NED 534 Bart van Aggele -53 41 50 42 44 42 50 43 312,0 pts

47 GBR 5687 Simon Maskell 48 53 47 43 48 (dnc) 37 39 315,0 pts

48 NED 622 Jan Arends 49 38 43 52 46 -56 47 45 320,0 pts

49 GBR 6000 Patrick Burns -55 31 51 54 42 46 53 44 321,0 pts

50 GBR 5509 Duncan Peace -63 54 61 49 43 39 51 33 330,0 pts

51 NED 607 Jaap Borra 56 56 48 55 45 (bfd) 44 41 345,0 pts

52 SUI 5363 Ian Houston 33 21 38 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc 59 349,0 pts

53 NED 560 Peter van Santen -57 50 56 50 47 51 52 48 354,0 pts

54 NED 601 Marc Dieben 51 51 53 51 -57 43 56 54 359,0 pts

55 NED 597 Henk Scholte -58 55 54 48 49 47 55 52 360,0 pts

56 NED 574 Hedser Dijkstra -60 57 55 47 51 50 48 55 363,0 pts

57 NED 582 Mark Wildenberg 37 45 (bfd) dnc dnc dnc 39 46 365,0 pts

58 GBR 5604 John Colegrave 45 49 35 39 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc 366,0 pts

59 NED 594 Norbert Zonneveld 35 39 31 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc dnc 369,0 pts

60 NED 620 Dick van der Zee -61 42 60 56 55 49 57 57 376,0 pts

61 NED 609 Anja Koldewijn -59 52 57 58 53 53 54 49 376,0 pts

62 NED 586 Ton Vos (dnc) 60 58 60 52 52 61 51 394,0 pts

63 GBR 5064 Mike Davenport -64 59 59 57 54 54 62 58 403,0 pts

64 NED 599 Yme Bosma 62 (dnc) dnc 59 56 55 59 56 413,0 pts

65 NED 511 Peter Jansen 52 58 (dns) dnc dnc dnc 58 53 419,0 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

7 May 2017 15:52 GMT