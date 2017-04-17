Solo Magic Marine Nation's Cup - Andy Davis takes Lead

Day 2 0f the Magic Marine Nation's Cup at Medemblik and Andy Davis (7, 1, 1) takes the lead.
Olli Wells took the first race (race 4) Saturday but then did not compete in the next two races, so finished the day in 23rd.
Mike Sims finished behind Wells in race 4 to consolidate his overnight lead, with Davis down in seventh.
But then it was all change as Davis took the next two races, while Sims posted an 8 and 4 to finish the day three points adrift of Davis and nine points ahead of Oliver Davenport in third.
Devonport (4, 2, 2) scored steadily to move from fifth, while Tom Lonsdale (10, 4, 3) recovered from 24th to finish the day in fourth, after discarding his BFD from Friday.
Solo - Magic Marine Nation's Cup after day 2 and 6 races
1st GBR 5597 Andy Davis 7,0 pts
2nd GBR 5722 Michael Sims 10,0 pts
3rd GBR 5737 Oliver Davenport 19,0 pts
4th GBR 5705 Tom Lonsdale 27,0 pts
5th GBR 5639 Andy Tunnicliffe 29,0 pts
6th GBR 5712 Chris Brown 34,0 pts
7th GBR 5691 Guy Mayger 35,0 pts
8th GBR 5645 Ian Hopwood 47,0 pts
9th GBR 5586 Matthew Frary 53,0 pts
10th GBR 5652 M J Gifford 54,0 pts
11th GBR 5656 Kevan Gibb 61,0 pts
12th NED 613 Peerke Kortekaas 63,0 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
6 May 2017 20:06 GMT