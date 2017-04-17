Dinghy
 

Solo Magic Marine Nation's Cup - Andy Davis takes Lead

Day 2 0f the Magic Marine Nation's Cup at Medemblik and Andy Davis (7, 1, 1) takes the lead.

Olli Wells took the first race (race 4) Saturday but then did not compete in the next two races, so finished the day in 23rd.

Mike Sims finished behind Wells in race 4 to consolidate his overnight lead, with Davis down in seventh.

But then it was all change as Davis took the next two races, while Sims posted an 8 and 4 to finish the day three points adrift of Davis and nine points ahead of Oliver Davenport in third.

Devonport (4, 2, 2) scored steadily to move from fifth, while Tom Lonsdale (10, 4, 3) recovered from 24th to finish the day in fourth, after discarding his BFD from Friday.

Solo - Magic Marine Nation's Cup after day 2 and 6 races

1st GBR 5597 Andy Davis 7,0 pts
2nd GBR 5722 Michael Sims 10,0 pts
3rd GBR 5737 Oliver Davenport 19,0 pts
4th GBR 5705 Tom Lonsdale 27,0 pts
5th GBR 5639 Andy Tunnicliffe 29,0 pts
6th GBR 5712 Chris Brown 34,0 pts
7th GBR 5691 Guy Mayger 35,0 pts
8th GBR 5645 Ian Hopwood 47,0 pts
9th GBR 5586 Matthew Frary 53,0 pts
10th GBR 5652 M J Gifford 54,0 pts
11th GBR 5656 Kevan Gibb 61,0 pts
12th NED 613 Peerke Kortekaas 63,0 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
6 May 2017 20:06 GMT

Related articles

Solo Magic Marine Nation's Cup - Andy Davis takes Lead 6 May 2017 20:06
Uffa Fox classic 14's up for Auction 6 May 2017 13:19
Jim Hunt leads OK Spring Cup in Medemblik 5 May 2017 19:26
Solo - Magic Marine Nation's Cup - Day 1 results 5 May 2017 17:51
Finn Senior and U23 European Championships 4 May 2017 8:18
International Moth Inlands to Dan Ellis 1 May 2017 17:40
RS200 Ugly Tour opens at Exe SC 25 April 2017 8:28
Chichester Harbour Race Week - Early-bird entry offers 23 April 2017 16:45
RS Aero gets the foil treatment 22 April 2017 22:19
RS800 Clean sweep for Luke and Emma McEwen 18 April 2017 17:32
Merlin Rockets rule at Shoreham Easter Cup 18 April 2017 13:50
RYA Youth Nationals - Everything went smoothly? 17 April 2017 10:24


Latest






















UK Hosted