Jim Hunt leads OK Spring Cup in Medemblik

Both are former Solo class UK Champions, but are racing in the OK class this weekend and at present out pacing four-time OK World Champion, Nick Craig.

Saturday's breeze should be lighter than the 20 to 25 knots of Friday, so could see some new names at the front.

OK class Spring Cup

1st GBR 11 Jim Hunt 1 1 1 3,0 pts

2nd GBR 1 Charlie Cumbley 2 2 3 7,0 pts

3rd GBR 2195 Nick Craig 4 3 4 11,0 pts

4th GBR 2183 Richard Burton 7 4 2 13,0 pts

5th GBR 69 Terry Curtis 3 9 5 17,0 pts

6th GBR 21 Chris Arnell 8 6 10 24,0 pts

7th GBR 17 Dave Poyane 6 11 8 25,0 pts

8th GBR 85 David Kenneth Carrol 14 5 7 26,0 pts

9th GBR 2042 Luke Gower 5 8 14 27,0 pts

10th GBR 2179 Tony Woods 11 12 6 29,0 pts

11th GBR 3 Simon Cowood 16 7 9 32,0 pts

12th GBR 2185 Ed Bradburn 10 10 12 32,0 pts

13th GER 803 Martin van Zimmerman 9 15 15 39,0 pts

14th GBR 84 Ben Steel 22 13 11 46,0 pts

15th GBR 13 Alex Scoles 20 14 13 47,0 pts

16th GER 690 Carsten Sass 17 17 16 50,0 pts

17th NED 670 Peter vd Schaaf 13 20 20 53,0 pts

18th GBR 2189 Duncan Ellis 19 19 18 56,0 pts

19th GER 790 Thorsten Schmidt 23 18 17 58,0 pts

20th GER 11 Rainer Pospiech 12 27 22 61,0 pts

21st GER 791 Frank Strelow 24 21 19 64,0 pts

22nd NED 667 Hessel Hoekstra 29 16 21 66,0 pts

23rd GER 746 Axel Fischer 18 24 26 68,0 pts

24th BEL 230 Jacques Pirenne 26 23 24 73,0 pts

25th DEN 70 Bo Jensen 25 26 28 79,0 pts

26th NED 669 Sybren Hornstra 30 28 25 83,0 pts

27th GBR 18 Deryck Lovegrove 32 25 27 84,0 pts

28th GER 784 Claus Stockhardt 33 29 23 85,0 pts

29th GBR 2136 N Logan 31 33 29 93,0 pts

30th GBR 999 Simon Davis 21 22 dnf 97,0 pts

31st BEL 207 Francois Podevyn 34 35 30 99,0 pts

32nd NED 609 Willem Dijkstra 35 34 31 100,0 pts

33rd GBR 67 Andy Rushworth 15 32 dnf 101,0 pts

34th GER 783 Pich Andreas 27 31 dnc 112,0 pts

35th GBR 2178 Rodney Tidd 28 30 dns 112,0 pts

36 GBR 2131 Sam Woods. dns dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 BEL 221 Philp Cowes dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 DEN 1 Bo Reker Andersen dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 FRA 1835 Patrick Nicolas dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 GBR 46 Ken Carroll dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 GBR 64 Jon Hammond dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 GBR 99 Andrew Martin dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 GBR 2151 Jonathan Fish dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 GER 651 Frederik Roentgen dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 GER 688 Ronald Foest dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 GER 707 Wolfgang Höfener dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 GER 737 Christian Heinze dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 GER 773 Ralf Mackmann dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 NED 663 Stephan Veldman dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 NED 668 H Rijnink dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 NED 676 Robert Bancken dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 POL 7 Marek Bernat dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

36 SWE 2786 Sipke Hoekstra dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

5 May 2017 19:26 GMT