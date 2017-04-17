Jim Hunt leads OK Spring Cup in Medemblik

Jim Hunt took all three races and a four point lead over Charlie Cumbley after day 1 of the OK Spring Cup in Medemblik.
Both are former Solo class UK Champions, but are racing in the OK class this weekend and at present out pacing four-time OK World Champion, Nick Craig.
Saturday's breeze should be lighter than the 20 to 25 knots of Friday, so could see some new names at the front.
OK class Spring Cup
1st GBR 11 Jim Hunt 1 1 1 3,0 pts
2nd GBR 1 Charlie Cumbley 2 2 3 7,0 pts
3rd GBR 2195 Nick Craig 4 3 4 11,0 pts
4th GBR 2183 Richard Burton 7 4 2 13,0 pts
5th GBR 69 Terry Curtis 3 9 5 17,0 pts
6th GBR 21 Chris Arnell 8 6 10 24,0 pts
7th GBR 17 Dave Poyane 6 11 8 25,0 pts
8th GBR 85 David Kenneth Carrol 14 5 7 26,0 pts
9th GBR 2042 Luke Gower 5 8 14 27,0 pts
10th GBR 2179 Tony Woods 11 12 6 29,0 pts
11th GBR 3 Simon Cowood 16 7 9 32,0 pts
12th GBR 2185 Ed Bradburn 10 10 12 32,0 pts
13th GER 803 Martin van Zimmerman 9 15 15 39,0 pts
14th GBR 84 Ben Steel 22 13 11 46,0 pts
15th GBR 13 Alex Scoles 20 14 13 47,0 pts
16th GER 690 Carsten Sass 17 17 16 50,0 pts
17th NED 670 Peter vd Schaaf 13 20 20 53,0 pts
18th GBR 2189 Duncan Ellis 19 19 18 56,0 pts
19th GER 790 Thorsten Schmidt 23 18 17 58,0 pts
20th GER 11 Rainer Pospiech 12 27 22 61,0 pts
21st GER 791 Frank Strelow 24 21 19 64,0 pts
22nd NED 667 Hessel Hoekstra 29 16 21 66,0 pts
23rd GER 746 Axel Fischer 18 24 26 68,0 pts
24th BEL 230 Jacques Pirenne 26 23 24 73,0 pts
25th DEN 70 Bo Jensen 25 26 28 79,0 pts
26th NED 669 Sybren Hornstra 30 28 25 83,0 pts
27th GBR 18 Deryck Lovegrove 32 25 27 84,0 pts
28th GER 784 Claus Stockhardt 33 29 23 85,0 pts
29th GBR 2136 N Logan 31 33 29 93,0 pts
30th GBR 999 Simon Davis 21 22 dnf 97,0 pts
31st BEL 207 Francois Podevyn 34 35 30 99,0 pts
32nd NED 609 Willem Dijkstra 35 34 31 100,0 pts
33rd GBR 67 Andy Rushworth 15 32 dnf 101,0 pts
34th GER 783 Pich Andreas 27 31 dnc 112,0 pts
35th GBR 2178 Rodney Tidd 28 30 dns 112,0 pts
36 GBR 2131 Sam Woods. dns dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 BEL 221 Philp Cowes dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 DEN 1 Bo Reker Andersen dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 FRA 1835 Patrick Nicolas dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 GBR 46 Ken Carroll dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 GBR 64 Jon Hammond dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 GBR 99 Andrew Martin dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 GBR 2151 Jonathan Fish dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 GER 651 Frederik Roentgen dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 GER 688 Ronald Foest dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 GER 707 Wolfgang Höfener dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 GER 737 Christian Heinze dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 GER 773 Ralf Mackmann dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 NED 663 Stephan Veldman dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 NED 668 H Rijnink dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 NED 676 Robert Bancken dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 POL 7 Marek Bernat dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
36 SWE 2786 Sipke Hoekstra dnc dnc dnc 162,0 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
5 May 2017 19:26 GMT