International Moth Inlands to Dan Ellis

Dan Ward opened the scoring with two wins and a third to take the early lead with Jim McMiillan in second with 2, 4, 1 and Dan Ellis comfortably in third with a 3, 2, 4.

It was then all change with Ellis adding two wins and discarding his final eighth place to finish top of the leaderboard.

McMillan moved into second, dropping an 11 and counting a 2, 5, while Tom Offer tied on points to take third overall.

International Moth - Inland Championship 2017

1st 4501 Dan Ellis 3 2 4 1 1 -8 19 11 pts

2nd 4309 Jim McMillan 2 4 1 -11 2 5 25 14 pts

3rd 4386 Tom Offer 4 3 2 2 -8 3 22 14 pts

4th 4075 Doug Pybus 6 -7 7 3 3 1 27 20 pts

5th 4347 Eddie Brindle 5 -6 5 4 4 2 26 20 pts

6th 4442 Kyle Stoneham 8 5 6 7 5 (12.0 RTD) 43 31 pts

7th 4433 Dan Ward 1 1 3 14 (18.0 DNC) 18.0 DNC 55 37 pts

8th 4350 Dave Smithwhite 7 8 8 -10 7 10 50 40 pts

9th 4136 Ed Redfearn -13 13 12 5 11 7 61 48 pts

10th 413 Neil Baker 10 9 9 17.0 RTD (18.0 DNC) 4 67 49 pts

11th 3169 Brad Gibson 12 -14 13 9 9 6 63 49 pts

12th 3945 Chris Tilbrook 11 10 10 -13 10 9 63 50 pts

13th 4281 Nic Streatfeild 9 11 16.0 RTD 6 (18.0 DNC) 18.0 DNC 78 60 pts

14th 4343 James Sainsbury 15.0 DNS 12 11 12 12 (18.0 DNC) 80 62 pts

15th 4434 David Hivey (18.0 DNC) 18.0 DNC 18.0 DNC 8 6 18.0 DNC 86 68 pts

16th 3834 Mark Groves 14 15 14 15 13 (18.0 DNC) 89 71 pts

17th 3428 Tim Ollerenshaw (18.0 DNC) 18.0 DNC 18.0 DNC 18.0 DNC 18.0 DNC 18.0 DNC 108 90 pts

G New

1 May 2017 17:40 GMT