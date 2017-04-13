RS200 Ugly Tour opens at Exe SC

Click image for a larger image

Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson from Itchenor SC were the eventual winners after a battle with Matt Mee and Emma Norris of the Burghfield SC.

After five races it was all open, with two boats in contention.

The breeze was swinging, and following a general recall the final race got away, with Stanley and Henderson sneaking into the lead, with the fleet hot on their heels.

The race officer kept the race alive with a very good change of course as the wind swung right to keep things tactical, leading to a very tight last run.

Stanley and Henderson took the final win giving them the event, with Mee and Norris back in fifth place and finishing second overall by one point.

Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill from Bristol Corinthian YC took third.

The Silver fleet was won by the champions of the race home, Owain Hughes and Jade Bowen/Ian Mairs from Parkstone, and the Bronze fleet won for the second time in a row by Alistair Hodgson/Joanna Worrall from RYA, who look on for a certain promotion at the next event!

Merlin Rocket - SW Ugly Tour at Exe SC

1st Gold 1642 Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson Itchenor SC 1 -6 4 2 1 1 15 9 pts

2nd Gold 1615 Matt Mee and Emma Norris Burghfield SC -5 1 1 1 3 5 16 11 pts

3rd Gold 1509 Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill Bristol Corinthian YC -4 2 3 3 2 4 18 14 pts

4th Gold 1626 Ed Whitehead and Millie Alcock Parkstone YC 2 4 2 4 -6 3 21 15 pts

5th Gold 1365 John Teague and Naomi Pound Bristol Corinthian YC 3 7 6 -8 4 2 30 22 pts

6th Gold 418 Fred Mainwaring and Liz Teague Red Wharf Bay SC 7 3 -9 5 5 8 37 28 pts

7th Gold 1237 Dicken Maclean and Hannah Young HISC 6 5 5 6 -9 6 37 28 pts

8th Silver 1552 Owain Hughes and Jade Bowen / Ian Mairs Parkstone YC 8 -10 7 7 8 10 50 40 pts

9th Silver 609 Rosie Sands and Sam Jacklin Exe SC 9 9 11 9 7 -13 58 45 pts

10th Silver 1452 Alistair Hodgson and Joanna Worrall RYA 10 8 10 -14 12 9 63 49 pts

11th Silver 1466 David Sweet and Nick Martingale Chew Valley SC 11 15 -16 10 14 7 73 57 pts

12th Bronze 1342 Sarah Green and David Green Llandegfedd SC 13 11 14 11 10 -16 75 59 pts

13th Silver 379 Hannah Smith and Nick Smith Thornbury SC 12 -14 13 13 11 12 75 61 pts

14th Gold 1445 Pete Vincent and Abi Campbell Llandegfedd SC 15 13 8 -16 16 11 79 63 pts

15th Silver 522 Victoria Upton and Ffion Morgan Exe SC 14 12 -15 15 13 14 83 68 pts

16th Bronze 374 Chris Baber and Steve Pearce Bristol Corinthian YC -16 16 12 12 15 15 86 70 pts

17th Bronze 977 Paul Pritchard and Clare Horackova Bristol Corinthian YC -17 17 17 17 17 17 102 85 pts

25 April 2017 8:28 GMT