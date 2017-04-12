Chichester Harbour Race Week - Early-bird entry offers

Chichester Harbour Race Week - Click image for a larger image

Early on-line entries for Race Week 2017 (August 21-25) based at Hayling Island SC, already demonstrate the appeal of the event to a wide range of dinghy sailors.

Almost half of those signed up are under-18s, helming in the RS Feva and Laser Radial class fleets and crewing in RS 200s and Fevas, and in several cases their parents are racing, too.

Each day some 20 separate starts are planned, with racin taking place on four separate courses set in the broad expanse of water close to the harbour entrance

Class events are scheduled for: RS400, RS200, Finn, Solo, RS Feva, Laser, Radial and day boats XOD and RS Elites, plus for youngsters the RS Tera Sport and Optimist.

The Devoti Zero class will also have a start of their own with similar-rated RS Aero 9s, and four Handicap fleets will cover additional conventional and asymmetric dinghies.

In addition, classes currently in the handicap groupings that muster at least ten full-week entries by the end of July can ask for the own start.

In 2016 402 boats and 625 individuals took part. For 2017 an entry limit has been set at 425 boats.

Social events are planned for each day, with live bands and a Disco evening.

Hayling Island SC, with its great facilities for sailors and their families and friends, hosts the event, which is run by volunteers from all the clubs forming the Chichester Harbour Federation.

See chichesterharbourraceweek for the NOR, programme and lots more information.

G New

23 April 2017 16:45 GMT