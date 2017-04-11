RS800 Clean sweep for Luke and Emma McEwen

Concentration by Luke and Emma McEwen - Click image for a larger image

Being the location for the National Championships later in the year (21 to 24 September), this was a great opportunity for the teams to familiarise themselves with these fickle waters.

Three races were sailed on Saturday with around 7-11 knots of breeze from the SE and a strong ebbing tide.

Heading hard inshore at times was the order of the day, taking care not to run aground or snag any fishing lines! This provided some great up-close entertainment for spectators on the beach.

The now familiar sight of Luke and Emma McEwen controlling things from the front, left everyone else battling it out for ‘best of the rest’ with close tactical racing and plenty of place changing amongst the 18 boats behind.

Such was the closeness of the racing that in the five races over the course of the weekend, five different boats took second place honours.

The great talking point in the class is the move to boom sheeting.

Of those five boats, it was great to see that three were crew/boom sheeters, with a few more teams now opting for this set up.

Races 4 and 5 on Sunday were once again sailed in bright sunshine with slightly more breeze, which although shifty, was still predominantly from the SE.

This gave the crews a chance to stretch their legs and clear their heads from the night before.

The McEwens once again controlled from the front leaving the Jeffries and Tim Gratton / Fiona Hampshire to each take second places respectively.

Overall, the McEwens won comfortably, once again discarding a first place and without breaking a sweat.

It was Ella and James Moreland sailing smartly, quickly and consistently all weekend that emerged as ’best of the rest’, with Ian and Chris Martin taking third.

RS800 - Stokes BaySC Magic Marine Grand Prix series

1 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC -1 1 1 1 1 4 pts

2 1216 Ella Morland and James Morland Warsash SC -7 3 2 3 3 11 pts

3 1 Ian Martin and Chris Martin Homeless 2 4 DNF 5 4 15 pts

4 1228 Andy Jeffries and Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sovereign SC 3 -6 5 2 6 16 pts

5 1194 Joseph Joyner and Will Broom Lyme Regis SC 6 2 3 6 -14 17 pts

6 1203 Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire St Catherine's College SC 8 -9 6 8 2 24 pts

7 1110 Richard Clampett and Grace Clark Stokes Bay SC 5 7 -10 10 5 27 pts

8 1195 Paul Jenkins and Colin Hatton Weir Wood SC 11 5 7 7 -12 30 pts

9 1145 John Booth and Debbi Booth Stokes Bay SC 9 10 4 -13 8 31 pts

10 1186 Chris Feibusch and Nick Jerkins Hayling Island SC 10 8 9 4 DNC 31 pts

11 1188 Daniel Goodman and Debbie Clark Datchet Water SC 4 11 8 9 -13 32 pts

12 1146 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks Chichester YC 13 -14 11 12 7 43 pts

13 1043 Christ Dodd and Bryony Meakins Rutland SC 12 -15 13 14 9 48 pts

14 1198 Alex Benfield and Nick Ireland Stokes Bay SC 15 -16 12 11 10 48 pts

15 1224 Fred Lord and Louise Gale Carsington SC 14 12 14 DNC 11 51 pts

16 1121 Julia Judd and Timothy Knapp Cardiff Bay YC 16 -18 15 16 16 63 pts

17 1131 Becky Diamond and Sophie Porteous Hayling Island SC DNF 13 BFD DNC 15 68 pts

18 985 Nick Van Tienen and Larry Lawrence Stokes Bay SC -18 17 16 17 18 68 pts

19 1196 Andy Smith and Simon Hedley Stokes Bay SC 17 DNF DNC 15 17 69 pts

European activity kicked at the weekend with the open skiff event in Lac du Der, France. With 17 entries from 7 nations the RS800s were the largest class by far.

Then it’s the French National Championships in Quiberon 6-8 May and the European Championships in Medemblik, Holland 12-14 May.

Entry is open here - www.rs800.org/championships

The next UK event is the Summer Championships at Hayling Island SC 17-18 June.

Chris Feibusch

18 April 2017 17:32 GMT