Merlin Rockets rule at Shoreham Easter Cup

With visitors from around the country and a strong home fleet meant 36 competitors raced across the two days, including eleven Merlin Rockets.

Winners of the Easter Cup (for Shoreham SC boats) were William Warren and Mark Oakey in a Merlin Rocket.

Although the winners of the overall weekend were Simon and Ally Potts, again in a Merlin Rocket, who had traveled down from Burghfield SC.

Second were Warren and Oakey, with Alex Jackson (Hampton SC) and Will Carroll in third (all Merlins).

Race wins went to Simon and Ally, Warren and Oakey, Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby (Midland SC/Thames SC) and Caroline Croft and Pippa Taylor ((Blithfield SC/Thames SC).

In the medium handicap the first three boats overall were Bill and Lisa/Emma Whitney in their Wayfarer, John Shelton in his Laser and Ian O’Dell and Tim Richardson in their Enterprise.

Shoreham Easter Cup - Final after 3 races

1st Merlin Rocket 3777 Simon Potts and Ally Potts 7 pts

2nd Merlin Rocket 3756 William Warren and Mark Oakey 8 pts

3rd Merlin Rocket 3707 Alex Jackson and Will Carroll 8 pts

4th Merlin Rocket 3778 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 8.5 pts

5th Merlin Rocket 3673 Caroline Croft and Pippa Taylor 16.5 pts

6th Wayfarer (Hartley) 10688 Bill Whitney and Lisa/Emma Whitney 18 pts

7th Merlin Rocket 3742 Ian Dobson and Rob Allen 18 pts

8th Merlin Rocket 3683 Ben Jones and Helen Hilditch 18 pts

9th Laser 199444 John Shelton 29 pts

10th Merlin Rocket 3685 Sophie Mackley and Dominic Holden 32 pts

11th Phantom 1300 Ivan Walsh 32 pts

12th Phantom 1414 Steve Popple 33 pts

13th Enterprise 23042 Ian O'Dell and Tim Richardson 34 pts

14th RS Aero (7m2) 1079 Peter Coe 48 pts

15th Merlin Rocket 3625 Richard Bramley and Tony Cheal 51 pts

16th Merlin Rocket 3648 Toni Wright and Jamie Wright 52 pts

17th D One 405 Tyler Harmsworth 52 pts

18th National 12 3520 George Smith and Alice Crick 56 pts

19th Laser Radial 137124 Mossy Camp 65 pts

20th RS 300 364 Martin Walker 69 pts

21st Shadow X 55 Mark Sandell 84 pts

22nd Laser 187483 Saul Dubow 86 pts

23rd Laser 180668 Steve Southall 87 pts

24th RS200 1066 Gareth Griffiths and Rhys Griffiths 88 pts

25th Merlin Rocket 3585 John Fields and Charlotte Fields 88 pts

26th Blaze 785 Peter Bennett 90 pts

27th Wayfarer (Hartley) 10690 Michael Green and Philip Ayton 91 pts

28th K1 94 Ralph Husey 93 pts

29th RS200 1186 Jeff McTaggart and Tim Jones 95 pts

30th Phantom 1007 David Sellar 97 pts

31st Laser 188200 John Thompson 98 pts

32nd Laser 163152 Gary Inkpen 99 pts

33rd Laser 3 Dave Terry 100 pts

34th Formula 18 767 Mark Trott and Paul Wilcox 101 pts

35th Dart 18 5165 Imogen Gregory and Charlie Fuller 111 pts

36th Laser 203312 Toby Lyward and 111 pts

