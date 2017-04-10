Lake Garda Optimist Open goes to USA helm

For the first time, an athlete from the USA wins the Junior division at the Lake Garda Optimist Open, where 1063 competitors took part.
Stephan Baker of the USA, on top of the leaderboard from day one, counted seven wins from the ten races to dominate the series.
Placed second was the German Florian Krauss, followed by the Russian Dimitry Lazdin.
The Russian Alexandra Lukoyanova in 21st overall was the first placed Junior female.
Best placed British competitor in the Juniors was William Heathcote of the Royal Lymington YC in 28th.
The tradition of the Circolo Vela Roma continues in the Cadet division where Maria Vittoria Arseni (ITA) tops the leaderboard, ahead of the home athlete Alex Demurtas and just one point apart. Poland's Patryk Chelkowski was third.
Great team result for Fraglia Vela Riva with six athletes in the top 15, winning once again the ITAS Trophy for the club with the best four juniors.
