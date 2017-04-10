Day 2 of the Lake Garda Optimist Open Meeting

Day two of the Junior division (12-15 years old) was characterised by three challenging races.

The American Stephen Baker (1-2-1-1-8-1) tops the ranking, taking the lead on day 1 at the end of the first three races. He is followed by the Germans Müller, Steidle and Krauss.

In the Cadet division, Italy's Maria Vittoria Arseni (CV Roma, 1-3-3-3) is still leading, closely followed by the two Fraglia Vela Riva athletes, Alex Demurtas (13-1-5-2) and Mosè Bellomi (30-6-2-1).

The 2017 Lake Garda Optimist Meeting with 1063 participants, organised by Fraglia Vela Riva, continues on schedule with the maximum number of races per day - the current amount is four races for Cadets and six for Juniors.

On Saturday, two qualification races will take place for each category, while on Sunday the finals will be sailed according to the general ranking with the best sailors competing together in the Gold Fleet.

