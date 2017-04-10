Dinghy
 

Day 2 of the Lake Garda Optimist Open Meeting

The skilled youngsters from 30 countries sailed with confidence, despite the medium-high-intensity wind and short and steep waves.

Day two of the Junior division (12-15 years old) was characterised by three challenging races.

The American Stephen Baker (1-2-1-1-8-1) tops the ranking, taking the lead on day 1 at the end of the first three races. He is followed by the Germans Müller, Steidle and Krauss.

In the Cadet division, Italy's Maria Vittoria Arseni (CV Roma, 1-3-3-3) is still leading, closely followed by the two Fraglia Vela Riva athletes, Alex Demurtas (13-1-5-2) and Mosè Bellomi (30-6-2-1).

The 2017 Lake Garda Optimist Meeting with 1063 participants, organised by Fraglia Vela Riva, continues on schedule with the maximum number of races per day - the current amount is four races for Cadets and six for Juniors.

On Saturday, two qualification races will take place for each category, while on Sunday the finals will be sailed according to the general ranking with the best sailors competing together in the Gold Fleet.

Junior Results here

Cadet Results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
15 April 2017 7:23 GMT

Related articles

Day 2 of the Lake Garda Optimist Open Meeting 15 April 2017 7:23
RYA Youth Nationals - Final Day Results 14 April 2017 13:24
Lake Garda Optimist Meeting - Racing for 1,063 starts 14 April 2017 8:16
RYA Youth Nationals - Day 4 Results 13 April 2017 17:57
GBR Optimists at Garda Country Cup 13 April 2017 6:54
RYA Youth Nationals - Day 3 Results 12 April 2017 16:39
RYA Youth Nationals - Day 2 Results 11 April 2017 16:11
Lake Garda Optimist Open - Who's counting? 11 April 2017 14:00
Simpson clinches Finn Ranking victory 11 April 2017 6:28
RYA Youth Nationals - Day 1 Results 10 April 2017 16:08
Opening Day at RYA National Youth Championships 10 April 2017 8:38
Laser Euromasters - Final day to Spanish 10 April 2017 7:43


Latest






















UK Hosted