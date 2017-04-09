RYA Youth Nationals - Final Day Results

After five days of challenging racing at the 2017 RYA Youth Nationals, champions have been crowned across 12 classes.

The 379 sailors were tested in an array conditions on the waters of Hayling Island, with all except the 29er silver fleet completing a full series.

There were outstanding performances in all classes, some Championships won with a race, or even a day, to spare whilst others came down the wire.

Leaderboard final positions after Friday's racing (subject to protest) are:

RS:X: 1st Andy Brown, 2nd Josh Carey, 3rd Isaac Lines.

RS:X Girls 1st Erin Watson, 2nd Lily Young, 3rd Islay Watson.

Techno: 1st Finn Hawkins, 2nd is James Bulson and 3rd Ethan Moody.

Techno GIrls: 1st Izzy Adcock, 2nd Emily-Jane Eldred, 3rd Zoe Bassett.

420: 1st Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson, 2nd (1st Girls) Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers, 3rd Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright.

420 Girls: 2nd Katie Davies and Midge Watkins, 3rd Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley.

29er Gold Fleet: 1st James Hammett and James Eales, 2nd Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne, 3rd Harry Durcan and Harry Whitaker.

29er Girls: 1st Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock, 2nd Freya Black and Orla Mitchell, 3rd Courtney Bilbrough and Hanna Brand.

29er Silver Fleet: 1st James Leetch and Jess Flint, 2nd Sam Kneale and Cian Ashby, 3rd Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger.

Catamaran Handicap: 1st William Smith and Abigail Clarke, 2nd Caleb Cooper and Tristan Payne, 3rd Theo Williams and Will Heritage.

Radial Boys: 1st Ben Whaley, 2nd Arthur Brown, 3rd Jordan Giles.

Radial Girls: 1st Chloe Barr, 2nd Daisy Collingridge, 3rd Clementine Thompson.

Laser Standard: 1st Daniel Whiteley, 2nd Jack Cookson, 3rd Sam Whaley.

Mark Nicholls, Event Director, said:

“It’s been an absolutely fantastic week at Hayling Island."

“The club and the volunteers are outstanding and have really supported a wonderful event."

“The weather has cooperated and the standard of sailing has been the highest I think I’ve ever seen. It’s been a brilliant event."

Gerald New - Sailweb

14 April 2017 13:24 GMT