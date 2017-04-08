Lake Garda Optimist Meeting - Racing for 1,063 starts

Click image for a larger image

Cadets, 2 races - 278 participants

Among the youngsters, Maria Vittoria Arseni (CV Roma) leads the way thanks to her 1st and 4th place, followed by the Spain's Codinachs (1-7).

The Czech Kraus Lukas is just three points away, while Manuel De Asmundis (Fraglia Vela Riva) is a two further points (11-2) back.

Noteworthy is the final 6th place of Alex Demurtas, who unexpectedly won after a 13th place in the first race.

Juniors, 3 races - 785 (press release is first two races, ranking processing)

After two races: Slovak Oliver Krivosudsky placed 1st twice and is top of the temporary results, followed by the Italian Tommaso Boccuni (Fraglia Vela Riva) in 2nd by just one point. Third is the American Steve Baker (1-2).

The Danish Laura Kjaer is the first female, scoring a great eighth general place, after winning the first racea (1-11).

Mattia Cesana (Fraglia Vela Riva), the Cadet winner of the past edition of the Meeting, is 9th overall.

It is to note also the performance of Francesco Novelli (Fraglia Vela Malcesine) placed 13th, who also won the Meeting few years ago as Cadet.

14 April 2017 8:16 GMT