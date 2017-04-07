RYA Youth Nationals - Day 4 Results

Day 4 of the RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling Island and several events are looking decided with one more day to go.
Click image for a larger image
Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson have a 27 point lead in the 420 event, with Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers in second and leading female crew.
Ben Whaley leads the Boys Laser Radial event by 20 points from Arthur Brown, and Andy Brown also has a 20 point lead in the RS:X event.
In the Catamaran event, Will Smith and Abigail Clarke (Nacra) added thre more wins Thursday to take a 24 point lead from Theo Williams and Will Heritage (Spitfire).
RYA Youth Nationals Day 4 Leading Results - Provisional
Catamaran - RYA Youth Nationals (15 entries)
1st Spitfire ENG William Smith and Abigail Clarke 1 1 -7 1 3 3 3 2 -5 1 1 1 17 pts
2nd Nacra 15 ENG Theo Williams and Will Heritage -13 -14 6 9 1 1 1 1 1 5 6 10 41 pts
3rd Spitfire ENG Caleb Cooper and Tristan Payne 2 6 8 2 2 RET 6 6 6 2 -10 4 44 pts
4th Spitfire ENG Bobby Hewitt and Freddie Simes -8 2 1 -7 5 7 5 5 4 7 7 2 45 pts
5th Nacra 15 ENG Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette 9 -12 5 -10 4 2 2 4 3 6 3 9 47 pts
6th Spitfire ENG Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton 3 3 4 3 -9 6 RDG 7 7 UFD 2 6 48 pts
7th Nacra 15 ENG Eddie Bridle and Jasmine Williams 11.5 -13 12 8 6 4 4 3 2 8 8 -12.5 66.5 pts
8th Spitfire ENG Ben McElroy and Alexandra Hamel 5 7 2 5 12 DNS DNC DNC DNC 4 5 3 75 pts
9th Spitfire ENG James Stacey and Catherine Elson 4 5 3 12 8 9 DNC DNC DNC 3 11 5 76 pts
10th Spitfire ENG Lotte Johnson and Becki Johnson 6 4 UFD 6 7 RET DNC DNC DNC 9 4 7 91 pts
Techno - RYA Youth Nationals (18 entries)
1st ENG Ethan Moody Male 1 2 1 2 2 1 1 1 1 -3 -4 2 14 pts
2nd ENG Finn Hawkins Male 3 -5 -4 1 1 3 3 3 4 2 1 1 22 pts
3rd ENG James Bulson Male 2 1 -6 3 -8 2 6 2 3 1 2 3 25 pts
4th ENG Izzy Adcock Female 6 3 2 -11 -11 4 5 4 2 4 3 4 37 pts
5th ENG Sam Williams Male -7 7 -9 4 7 5 2 7 5 5 7 6 55 pts
6th ENG James Faley Male 5 4 -10 9 4 7 7 6 6 7 -11 10 65 pts
7th ENG Emily-Jane Eldred Female 4 9 3 6 6 6 11 11 DNC 6 -15 15 77 pts
8th WAL Jake Wolgram Male 9 6 8 -12 9 9 8 8 7 -15 6 8 78 pts
9th ENG Zoe Bassett Female 11 -15 7 8 -12 10 9 10 8 8 9 12 92 pts
10th ENG Lachlan Ross Male 12 -14 14 14 10 8 4 5 UFD 13 8 7 95 pts
RS:X - RYA Youth Nationals (18 entries)
1st RSX Boys SCO Andy Brown 10 1 1 1 1 -6 1 1 1 1 1 1 -2 10 pts
2nd RSX Boys ENG Josh Carey 30 2 -6 -9 3 2 2 2 2 2 6 5 4 30 pts
3rd RSX Boys ENG Adam Phipps 31 5 2 -6 2 5 3 3 3 4 2 2 -10 31 pts
4th RSX Boys SCO Isaac Lines 33 3 4 -13 4 1 4 RDG -6 3 4 4 1 33 pts
5th RSX Girls SCO Erin Watson 43 6 3 2 5 3 -8 7 8 -9 3 3 3 43 pts
6th RSX Boys ENG Ben McCann 58 8 5 -10 6 UFD 7 4 5 5 5 6 7 58 pts
7th RSX Girls ENG Lily Young 61 4 -9 8 7 DNS 6 5 4 6 7 8 6 61 pts
8th RSX Boys ENG Jonathan Ashworth 67 -9 7 4 -13 7 5 6 7 8 9 9 5 67 pts
9th RSX Boys ENG Ben Tweedle 86 10 -13 3 8 4 10 10 11 10 8 12 -13 86 pts
10th RSX Girls SCO Islay Watson 98 12 11 7 11 UFD 9 9 9 7 12 -13 11 98 pts
Laser Radial Girls - RYA Youth Nationals (25 entries)
1st Laser Radial Girls ENG Chloe Barr 1 3 -20 6 6 1 3 1 -17 1 2 8 32 pts
2nd Laser Radial Girls ENG Daisy Collingridge 7 1 -11 1 -10 3 4 3 3 4 4 5 35 pts
3rd Laser Radial Girls ENG Clementine Thompson -17 -14 12 2 4 2 2 2 2 9 7 6 48 pts
4th Laser Radial Girls ENG Matilda Nicholls 2 5 -21 -18 1 7 13 12 8 3 3 2 56 pts
5th Laser Radial Girls ENG Anya Haji-Michael -11 2 -22 4 3 8 5 10 11 6 1 7 57 pts
6th Laser Radial Girls ENG Stephanie Wingeatt 9 8 -13 5 8 6 12 -14 5 2 5 3 63 pts
7th Laser Radial Girls ENG Freya Cumpsty 3 4 -14 8 11 9 8 8 7 7 10 -14 75 pts
8th Laser Radial Girls ENG Iona Dixon -22 DSQ 4 17 18 4 1 4 1 11 9 9 78 pts
9th Laser Radial Girls ENG Molly Sacker 5 9 8 9 2 12 9 11 -15 14 -19 1 80 pts
10th Laser Radial Girls WAL Mila Monaghan 14 -19 3 3 7 13 10 7 6 5 18 UFD 86 pts
Laser Radial Boys - RYA Youth Nationals (53 entries)
1st Laser Radial Boys ENG Ben Whaley 29 BFD 1 10 -16 2 3 1 1 1 4 5 1 29 pts
2nd Laser Radial Boys ENG Arthur Brown 49 8 4 9 -15 3 1 9 8 4 1 -12 2 49 pts
3rd Laser Radial Boys ENG Jordan Giles 53 3 -26 8 17 6 4 4 3 2 3 -39 3 53 pts
4th Laser Radial Boys ENG George Ford 56 9 3 -11 4 5 11 3 6 5 -16 4 6 56 pts
5th Laser Radial Boys ENG Arthur Fry 70 5 11 7 -20 4 9 5 5 8 7 -22 9 70 pts
6th Laser Radial Boys ENG Joseph Drake 74 7 -18 13 -42 7 15 8 4 6 2 7 5 74 pts
7th Laser Radial Boys ENG Tom Pollard 78 1 2 6 -23 -25 5 22 16 10 6 2 8 78 pts
8th Laser Radial Boys WAL Tom Renny 85 -42 5 2 2 11 2 17 7 9 20 -31 10 85 pts
9th Laser Radial Boys ENG Milo Gill-Taylor 90 BFD 9 1 11 1 BFD 2 2 3 23 19 19 90 pts
10th Laser Radial Boys ENG Will Bedford 100 2 6 -34 -21 8 8 6 9 13 18 14 16 100 pts
Laser Standard - RYA Youth Nationals (23 entries)
1st Laser Standard WAL Daniel Whiteley Male -10 2 1 1 3 4 BFD 2 2 4 5 1 25 pts
2nd Laser Standard ENG Sam Whaley Male 4 -8 3 3 5 2 BFD 1 1 3 2 5 29 pts
3rd Laser Standard ENG Jack Cookson Male 5 1 2 4 -9 1 1 3 3 -8 7 3 30 pts
4th Laser Standard ENG Joseph Mullan Male 8 5 -12 6 2 6 2 5 4 1 3 -9 42 pts
5th Laser Standard ENG Jake Farren-Price Male 2 -10 4 2 1 7 NFD 7 7 7 6 4 47 pts
6th Laser Standard ENG Benjamin-Timothy Flower Male RET 3 6 7 6 10 8 -12 12 5 1 2 60 pts
7th Laser Standard ENG Joe Woodley Male 6 6 5 -13 4 9 BFD 6 8 6 9 8 67 pts
8th Laser Standard ENG Hamish Eckstein Male 3 4 9 5 -17 3 7 10 9 9 -13 12 71 pts
9th Laser Standard ENG Edward Higson Male 7 9 -14 11 13 12 3 4 RET 2 14 13 88 pts
10th Laser Standard ENG Ben Childerley Male -15 14 8 8 7 14 4 -16 14 11 12 7 99 pts
29er GOld - RYA Youth Nationals (31 entries) - Updated
1st Gold 29er Boys ENG James Hammett and James Eales 14 48 3 11 3 2 1 2 -20 12 48 pts
2nd Gold 29er Boys ENG Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne 19 55 1 1 1 1 8 9 -28 15 55 pts
3rd Gold 29er Boys ENG Dan Armstrong and Fin Armstrong 20 55 -16 9 6 4 11 3 1 1 55 pts
4th Gold 29er Boys INT Harry Durcan and Harry Whitaker 27 56 4 4 8 5 4 -17 2 2 56 pts
5th Gold 29er Mixed ENG Ellie Walton and Dan Budden 28 73 5 5 2 -11 6 11 8 8 73 pts
6th Gold 29er Girls SCO Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock 19 74 7 14 9 12 2 -23 6 5 74 pts
7th Gold 29er Boys ENG Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells 23 88 8 13 21 6 7 -22 3 7 88 pts
8th Gold 29er Mixed ENG Jessie Main and Joshua Boniface 21 91 UFD 2 5 19 3 8 24 9 91 pts
9th Gold 29er Boys ENG Patrick Croghan and Dom Lewis 39 92 9 8 11 3 -12 7 11 4 92 pts
10th Gold 29er Boys SCO Ewan Wilson and Rory Rose 17 99 -21 12 7 18 19 14 9 3 99 pts
420 - RYA Youth Nationals (44 entries) - Updated
1st 420 Boys ENG Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson 1 1 -5 3 -19 2 3 3 1 1 5 2 22 pts
2nd 420 Girls ENG Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers 9 4 3 5 2 3 4 4 3 -23 12 -32 49 pts
3rd 420 Girls ENG Katie Davies and Midge Watkins -22 7 2 -20 8 1 1 1 4 4 10 19 57 pts
4th 420 Girls WAL Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley 2 -24 7 1 1 7 8 23 7 UFD 14 1 71 pts
5th 420 Boys WAL Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright 8 12 -15 13 -16 4 10 5 2 6 7 10 77 pts
6th 420 Girls ENG Eleanor Keers and Harriet Watkins 6 3 10 14 12 13 6 -19 8 16 1 -20 89 pts
7th 420 Girls ENG Julia Mellers and Ellen Main 7 2 1 -19 14 -21 14 13 18 5 13 6 93 pts
8th 420 Boys INT Geoff Power and James McCann 21 22 4 2 -29 11 5 9 5 DSQ 4 15 98 pts
9th 420 Boys ENG Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr -24 21 17 7 5 5 2 2 BFD 8 9 24 100 pts
10th 420 Boys ENG Tom Collyer and Aaron Chadwick 15 8 13 -21 3 20 20 7 9 -21 2 5 102 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
13 April 2017 16:52 GMT