RYA Youth Nationals - Day 4 Results

Click image for a larger image

Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson have a 27 point lead in the 420 event, with Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers in second and leading female crew.

Ben Whaley leads the Boys Laser Radial event by 20 points from Arthur Brown, and Andy Brown also has a 20 point lead in the RS:X event.

In the Catamaran event, Will Smith and Abigail Clarke (Nacra) added thre more wins Thursday to take a 24 point lead from Theo Williams and Will Heritage (Spitfire).

RYA Youth Nationals Day 4 Leading Results - Provisional

Catamaran - RYA Youth Nationals (15 entries)

1st Spitfire ENG William Smith and Abigail Clarke 1 1 -7 1 3 3 3 2 -5 1 1 1 17 pts

2nd Nacra 15 ENG Theo Williams and Will Heritage -13 -14 6 9 1 1 1 1 1 5 6 10 41 pts

3rd Spitfire ENG Caleb Cooper and Tristan Payne 2 6 8 2 2 RET 6 6 6 2 -10 4 44 pts

4th Spitfire ENG Bobby Hewitt and Freddie Simes -8 2 1 -7 5 7 5 5 4 7 7 2 45 pts

5th Nacra 15 ENG Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette 9 -12 5 -10 4 2 2 4 3 6 3 9 47 pts

6th Spitfire ENG Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton 3 3 4 3 -9 6 RDG 7 7 UFD 2 6 48 pts

7th Nacra 15 ENG Eddie Bridle and Jasmine Williams 11.5 -13 12 8 6 4 4 3 2 8 8 -12.5 66.5 pts

8th Spitfire ENG Ben McElroy and Alexandra Hamel 5 7 2 5 12 DNS DNC DNC DNC 4 5 3 75 pts

9th Spitfire ENG James Stacey and Catherine Elson 4 5 3 12 8 9 DNC DNC DNC 3 11 5 76 pts

10th Spitfire ENG Lotte Johnson and Becki Johnson 6 4 UFD 6 7 RET DNC DNC DNC 9 4 7 91 pts

Techno - RYA Youth Nationals (18 entries)

1st ENG Ethan Moody Male 1 2 1 2 2 1 1 1 1 -3 -4 2 14 pts

2nd ENG Finn Hawkins Male 3 -5 -4 1 1 3 3 3 4 2 1 1 22 pts

3rd ENG James Bulson Male 2 1 -6 3 -8 2 6 2 3 1 2 3 25 pts

4th ENG Izzy Adcock Female 6 3 2 -11 -11 4 5 4 2 4 3 4 37 pts

5th ENG Sam Williams Male -7 7 -9 4 7 5 2 7 5 5 7 6 55 pts

6th ENG James Faley Male 5 4 -10 9 4 7 7 6 6 7 -11 10 65 pts

7th ENG Emily-Jane Eldred Female 4 9 3 6 6 6 11 11 DNC 6 -15 15 77 pts

8th WAL Jake Wolgram Male 9 6 8 -12 9 9 8 8 7 -15 6 8 78 pts

9th ENG Zoe Bassett Female 11 -15 7 8 -12 10 9 10 8 8 9 12 92 pts

10th ENG Lachlan Ross Male 12 -14 14 14 10 8 4 5 UFD 13 8 7 95 pts

RS:X - RYA Youth Nationals (18 entries)

1st RSX Boys SCO Andy Brown 10 1 1 1 1 -6 1 1 1 1 1 1 -2 10 pts

2nd RSX Boys ENG Josh Carey 30 2 -6 -9 3 2 2 2 2 2 6 5 4 30 pts

3rd RSX Boys ENG Adam Phipps 31 5 2 -6 2 5 3 3 3 4 2 2 -10 31 pts

4th RSX Boys SCO Isaac Lines 33 3 4 -13 4 1 4 RDG -6 3 4 4 1 33 pts

5th RSX Girls SCO Erin Watson 43 6 3 2 5 3 -8 7 8 -9 3 3 3 43 pts

6th RSX Boys ENG Ben McCann 58 8 5 -10 6 UFD 7 4 5 5 5 6 7 58 pts

7th RSX Girls ENG Lily Young 61 4 -9 8 7 DNS 6 5 4 6 7 8 6 61 pts

8th RSX Boys ENG Jonathan Ashworth 67 -9 7 4 -13 7 5 6 7 8 9 9 5 67 pts

9th RSX Boys ENG Ben Tweedle 86 10 -13 3 8 4 10 10 11 10 8 12 -13 86 pts

10th RSX Girls SCO Islay Watson 98 12 11 7 11 UFD 9 9 9 7 12 -13 11 98 pts

Laser Radial Girls - RYA Youth Nationals (25 entries)

1st Laser Radial Girls ENG Chloe Barr 1 3 -20 6 6 1 3 1 -17 1 2 8 32 pts

2nd Laser Radial Girls ENG Daisy Collingridge 7 1 -11 1 -10 3 4 3 3 4 4 5 35 pts

3rd Laser Radial Girls ENG Clementine Thompson -17 -14 12 2 4 2 2 2 2 9 7 6 48 pts

4th Laser Radial Girls ENG Matilda Nicholls 2 5 -21 -18 1 7 13 12 8 3 3 2 56 pts

5th Laser Radial Girls ENG Anya Haji-Michael -11 2 -22 4 3 8 5 10 11 6 1 7 57 pts

6th Laser Radial Girls ENG Stephanie Wingeatt 9 8 -13 5 8 6 12 -14 5 2 5 3 63 pts

7th Laser Radial Girls ENG Freya Cumpsty 3 4 -14 8 11 9 8 8 7 7 10 -14 75 pts

8th Laser Radial Girls ENG Iona Dixon -22 DSQ 4 17 18 4 1 4 1 11 9 9 78 pts

9th Laser Radial Girls ENG Molly Sacker 5 9 8 9 2 12 9 11 -15 14 -19 1 80 pts

10th Laser Radial Girls WAL Mila Monaghan 14 -19 3 3 7 13 10 7 6 5 18 UFD 86 pts

Laser Radial Boys - RYA Youth Nationals (53 entries)

1st Laser Radial Boys ENG Ben Whaley 29 BFD 1 10 -16 2 3 1 1 1 4 5 1 29 pts

2nd Laser Radial Boys ENG Arthur Brown 49 8 4 9 -15 3 1 9 8 4 1 -12 2 49 pts

3rd Laser Radial Boys ENG Jordan Giles 53 3 -26 8 17 6 4 4 3 2 3 -39 3 53 pts

4th Laser Radial Boys ENG George Ford 56 9 3 -11 4 5 11 3 6 5 -16 4 6 56 pts

5th Laser Radial Boys ENG Arthur Fry 70 5 11 7 -20 4 9 5 5 8 7 -22 9 70 pts

6th Laser Radial Boys ENG Joseph Drake 74 7 -18 13 -42 7 15 8 4 6 2 7 5 74 pts

7th Laser Radial Boys ENG Tom Pollard 78 1 2 6 -23 -25 5 22 16 10 6 2 8 78 pts

8th Laser Radial Boys WAL Tom Renny 85 -42 5 2 2 11 2 17 7 9 20 -31 10 85 pts

9th Laser Radial Boys ENG Milo Gill-Taylor 90 BFD 9 1 11 1 BFD 2 2 3 23 19 19 90 pts

10th Laser Radial Boys ENG Will Bedford 100 2 6 -34 -21 8 8 6 9 13 18 14 16 100 pts

Laser Standard - RYA Youth Nationals (23 entries)

1st Laser Standard WAL Daniel Whiteley Male -10 2 1 1 3 4 BFD 2 2 4 5 1 25 pts

2nd Laser Standard ENG Sam Whaley Male 4 -8 3 3 5 2 BFD 1 1 3 2 5 29 pts

3rd Laser Standard ENG Jack Cookson Male 5 1 2 4 -9 1 1 3 3 -8 7 3 30 pts

4th Laser Standard ENG Joseph Mullan Male 8 5 -12 6 2 6 2 5 4 1 3 -9 42 pts

5th Laser Standard ENG Jake Farren-Price Male 2 -10 4 2 1 7 NFD 7 7 7 6 4 47 pts

6th Laser Standard ENG Benjamin-Timothy Flower Male RET 3 6 7 6 10 8 -12 12 5 1 2 60 pts

7th Laser Standard ENG Joe Woodley Male 6 6 5 -13 4 9 BFD 6 8 6 9 8 67 pts

8th Laser Standard ENG Hamish Eckstein Male 3 4 9 5 -17 3 7 10 9 9 -13 12 71 pts

9th Laser Standard ENG Edward Higson Male 7 9 -14 11 13 12 3 4 RET 2 14 13 88 pts

10th Laser Standard ENG Ben Childerley Male -15 14 8 8 7 14 4 -16 14 11 12 7 99 pts

29er GOld - RYA Youth Nationals (31 entries) - Updated

1st Gold 29er Boys ENG James Hammett and James Eales 14 48 3 11 3 2 1 2 -20 12 48 pts

2nd Gold 29er Boys ENG Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne 19 55 1 1 1 1 8 9 -28 15 55 pts

3rd Gold 29er Boys ENG Dan Armstrong and Fin Armstrong 20 55 -16 9 6 4 11 3 1 1 55 pts

4th Gold 29er Boys INT Harry Durcan and Harry Whitaker 27 56 4 4 8 5 4 -17 2 2 56 pts

5th Gold 29er Mixed ENG Ellie Walton and Dan Budden 28 73 5 5 2 -11 6 11 8 8 73 pts

6th Gold 29er Girls SCO Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock 19 74 7 14 9 12 2 -23 6 5 74 pts

7th Gold 29er Boys ENG Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells 23 88 8 13 21 6 7 -22 3 7 88 pts

8th Gold 29er Mixed ENG Jessie Main and Joshua Boniface 21 91 UFD 2 5 19 3 8 24 9 91 pts

9th Gold 29er Boys ENG Patrick Croghan and Dom Lewis 39 92 9 8 11 3 -12 7 11 4 92 pts

10th Gold 29er Boys SCO Ewan Wilson and Rory Rose 17 99 -21 12 7 18 19 14 9 3 99 pts

420 - RYA Youth Nationals (44 entries) - Updated

1st 420 Boys ENG Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson 1 1 -5 3 -19 2 3 3 1 1 5 2 22 pts

2nd 420 Girls ENG Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers 9 4 3 5 2 3 4 4 3 -23 12 -32 49 pts

3rd 420 Girls ENG Katie Davies and Midge Watkins -22 7 2 -20 8 1 1 1 4 4 10 19 57 pts

4th 420 Girls WAL Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley 2 -24 7 1 1 7 8 23 7 UFD 14 1 71 pts

5th 420 Boys WAL Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright 8 12 -15 13 -16 4 10 5 2 6 7 10 77 pts

6th 420 Girls ENG Eleanor Keers and Harriet Watkins 6 3 10 14 12 13 6 -19 8 16 1 -20 89 pts

7th 420 Girls ENG Julia Mellers and Ellen Main 7 2 1 -19 14 -21 14 13 18 5 13 6 93 pts

8th 420 Boys INT Geoff Power and James McCann 21 22 4 2 -29 11 5 9 5 DSQ 4 15 98 pts

9th 420 Boys ENG Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr -24 21 17 7 5 5 2 2 BFD 8 9 24 100 pts

10th 420 Boys ENG Tom Collyer and Aaron Chadwick 15 8 13 -21 3 20 20 7 9 -21 2 5 102 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

13 April 2017 16:52 GMT