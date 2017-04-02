RYA Youth Nationals - Day 3 Results

Click image for a larger image

Some great performances from the leading Board, Radial and 29er competitors, with Andy Brown (RSX), Ethan Moody (Techno), Ben Whaley (Radial) and Theo Williams and Will Heritage in the Catamarans all making a hat-trick of wins.

While Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne went one better in the 29er Gold fleet, racking-up four race wins.

But despite their winning ways, Robins and Vennis-Ozanne finished the day tied for the 29er lead with James Hammett and James Eales, both with 22 points.

In the 420 event, Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson extend their lead over Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers to nine points.

In the Laser it's another close event with Jack Cookson and Daniel Whiteley tied on 15 points and four points clear of third placed Sam Whaley.

In the Girls Radial, Chloe Barr has a one point lead from Daisy Collingridge with Clementine Thompson in third place.

RYA Youth Nationals Day 3 Leading Results - Provisional

Techno - RYA Youth Nationals (18 entries)

1st 317 Ethan Moody 1 -2 1 -2 2 1 1 1 1 8 pts

2nd 19 Finn Hawkins 3 -5 -4 1 1 3 3 3 4 18 pts

3rd 966 James Bulson 2 1 -6 3 -8 2 6 2 3 19 pts

4th 988 Izzy Adcock 6 3 2 -11 -11 4 5 4 2 26 pts

5th 3127 Sam Williams -7 7 -9 4 7 5 2 7 5 37 pts

6th 426 James Faley 5 4 -10 -9 4 7 7 6 6 39 pts

7th 29 Emily-Jane Eldred 4 9 3 6 6 6 -11 11 DNC 45 pts

8th 773 Jake Wolgram -9 6 8 -12 9 9 8 8 7 55 pts

9th 991 Zoe Bassett 11 -15 7 8 -12 10 9 10 8 63 pts

10th 3145 Lachlan Ross 12 -14 14 14 10 8 4 5 UFD 67 pts

Catamaran - RYA Youth Nationals (15 entries)

1st Spitfire ENG 53 William Smith and Abigail Clarke 1 1 -7 1 3 3 3 2 -5 14 pts

2nd Nacra 15 ENG 4 Theo Williams and Will Heritage -13 -14 6 9 1 1 1 1 1 20 pts

3rd Spitfire ENG 22 Bobby Hewitt and Freddie Simes -8 2 1 -7 5 7 5 5 4 29 pts

4th Nacra 15 ENG 19 Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette 9 -12 5 -10 4 2 2 4 3 29 pts

5th Spitfire ENG 160 Caleb Cooper and Tristan Payne 2 6 -8 2 2 RET 6 6 6 30 pts

6th Spitfire ENG 89 Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton 3 3 4 3 -9 6 RET 7 7 33 pts

7th Nacra 15 ENG 5 Eddie Bridle and Jasmine Williams 11.5 -13 -12 8 6 4 4 3 2 38.5 pts

8th Spitfire ENG 57 James Stacey and Catherine Elson 4 5 3 12 8 9 DNC DNC DNC 57 pts

9th Spitfire ENG 131 Ben McElroy and Alexandra Hamel 5 7 2 5 12 DNS DNC DNC DNC 63 pts

10th Spitfire ENG 105 Luke Robertson and David Brand 7 11 9 4 11 8 DNC DNC DNC 66 pts

RS:X - RYA Youth Nationals (18 entries)

1st RSX Boys 360 SCO Andy Brown 14 7 -1 1 1 1 -6 1 1 1 1 7 pts

2nd RSX Boys 383 ENG Josh Carey 30 15 2 -6 -9 3 2 2 2 2 2 15 pts

3rd RSX Boys 327 ENG Adam Phipps 33 22 -5 2 -6 2 5 3 3 3 4 22 pts

4th RSX Boys 301 SCO Isaac Lines 43 24 3 4 -13 4 1 4 RDG -6 3 24 pts

5th RSX Girls 526 SCO Erin Watson 51 34 6 3 2 5 3 -8 7 8 -9 34 pts

6th RSX Girls 358 ENG Lily Young 68 40 4 -9 8 7 DNS 6 5 4 6 40 pts

7th RSX Boys 141 ENG Ben McCann 69 40 8 5 -10 6 UFD 7 4 5 5 40 pts

8th RSX Boys 847 ENG Jonathan Ashworth 66 44 -9 7 4 -13 7 5 6 7 8 44 pts

9th RSX Boys 530 ENG Ben Tweedle 79 55 10 -13 3 8 4 10 10 -11 10 55 pts

10th RSX Girls 529 SCO Islay Watson 94 63 -12 11 7 11 UFD 9 9 9 7 63 pts

Laser Radial Girls - RYA Youth Nationals (25 entries)

1st Laser Radial Girls ENG Chloe Barr 1 3 -20 6 6 1 3 1 -17 21 pts

2nd Laser Radial Girls ENG Daisy Collingridge 7 1 -11 1 -10 3 4 3 3 22 pts

3rd Laser Radial Girls ENG Clementine Thompson -17 -14 12 2 4 2 2 2 2 26 pts

4th Laser Radial Girls ENG Anya Haji-Michael -11 2 -22 4 3 8 5 10 11 43 pts

5th Laser Radial Girls ENG Freya Cumpsty 3 4 -14 8 -11 9 8 8 7 47 pts

6th Laser Radial Girls ENG Matilda Nicholls 2 5 -21 -18 1 7 13 12 8 48 pts

7th Laser Radial Girls ENG Iona Dixon -22 DSQ 4 17 18 4 1 4 1 49 pts

8th Laser Radial Girls WAL Mila Monaghan -14 -19 3 3 7 13 10 7 6 49 pts

9th Laser Radial Girls ENG Ellie Hutchings -24 6 6 10 -15 10 7 6 4 49 pts

10th Laser Radial Girls ENG Molly Sacker 5 9 8 9 2 -12 9 11 -15 53 pts

Laser Radial Boys - RYA Youth Nationals (53 entries)

1st Laser Radial Boys ENG Ben Whaley BFD 1 10 -16 2 3 1 1 1 19 pts

2nd Laser Radial Boys ENG Milo Gill-Taylor BFD 9 1 11 1 BFD 2 2 3 29 pts

3rd Laser Radial Boys ENG Jordan Giles 3 -26 8 -17 6 4 4 3 2 30 pts

4th Laser Radial Boys ENG George Ford 9 3 -11 4 5 -11 3 6 5 35 pts

5th Laser Radial Boys ENG Arthur Brown 8 4 -9 -15 3 1 9 8 4 37 pts

6th Laser Radial Boys WAL Tom Renny -42 5 2 2 11 2 -17 7 9 38 pts

7th Laser Radial Boys ENG Arthur Fry 5 -11 7 -20 4 9 5 5 8 43 pts

8th Laser Radial Boys ENG Will Bedford 2 6 -34 -21 8 8 6 9 13 52 pts

9th Laser Radial Boys ENG Joseph Drake 7 -18 13 -42 7 15 8 4 6 60 pts

10th Laser Radial Boys ENG Tom Pollard 1 2 6 -23 -25 5 22 16 10 62 pts



Laser Standard - RYA Youth Nationals (23 entries)

1st ENG 211110 Jack Cookson -5 1 2 4 -9 1 1 3 3 15 pts

2nd WAL 191800 Daniel Whiteley -10 2 1 1 3 4 BFD 2 2 15 pts

3rd ENG 209493 Sam Whaley 4 -8 3 3 5 2 BFD 1 1 19 pts

4th ENG 208375 Jake Farren-Price 2 -10 4 2 1 7 BFD 7 7 30 pts

5th ENG 209409 Joseph Mullan -8 5 -12 6 2 6 2 5 4 30 pts

6th ENG 209087 Hamish Eckstein 3 4 9 5 -17 3 7 -10 9 40 pts

7th ENG 208680 Joe Woodley 6 6 5 -13 4 9 BFD 6 8 44 pts

8th ENG 212153 Benjamin-Timothy Flower RET 3 6 7 6 10 8 -12 12 52 pts

9th ENG 209835 Edward Higson 7 9 -14 11 13 12 3 4 RET 59 pts

10th WAL 209960 Daniel Jones -19 16 7 -21 14 8 5 11 5 66 pts

29er - RYA Youth Nationals (31 entries)

1st Gold 2661 Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne 19 -1 1 1 1 22 pts

2nd Gold 2344 James Hammett and James Eales 14 3 -11 3 2 22 pts

3rd Gold 2337 Dan Armstrong and Fin Armstrong 20 -16 9 6 4 39 pts

4th Gold 1504 Ellie Walton and Dan Budden 28 5 5 2 -11 40 pts

5th Gold 23 Harry Durcan and Harry Whitaker 27 4 4 -8 5 40 pts

6th Gold 2123 Jessie Main and Joshua Boniface 21 UFD 2 5 19 47 pts

7th Gold 2343 Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock 19 7 -14 9 12 47 pts

8th Gold 2479 Courtney Bilbrough and Hanna Brant 19 -24 7 16 7 49 pts

9th Gold 2139 Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells 23 8 13 -21 6 50 pts

10th Gold 2514 Max Clapp and Ross Banham 37 2 3 -18 10 52 pts

420 - RYA Youth Nationals (44 entries)

1st 420 Boys ENG 55015 Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson 1 1 -5 3 -19 2 3 3 1 14 pts

2nd 420 Girls ENG 55517 Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers -9 4 3 -5 2 3 4 4 3 23 pts

3rd 420 Girls ENG 55244 Katie Davies and Midge Watkins -22 7 2 -20 8 1 1 1 4 24 pts

4th 420 Girls WAL 56009 Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley 2 -24 7 1 1 7 8 -23 7 33 pts

5th 420 Boys WAL 54849 Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright 8 12 -15 13 -16 4 10 5 2 54 pts

6th 420 Boys INT 51758 Geoff Power and James McCann 21 -22 4 2 -29 11 5 9 5 57 pts

7th 420 Girls ENG 54848 Eleanor Keers and Harriet Watkins 6 3 10 -14 12 13 6 -19 8 58 pts

8th 420 Boys ENG 55633 Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr -24 21 17 7 5 5 2 2 BFD 59 pts

9th 420 Girls ENG 55102 Julia Mellers and Ellen Main 7 2 1 -19 14 -21 14 13 18 69 pts

10th 420 Boys ENG 54536 Tom Collyer and Aaron Chadwick 15 8 13 -21 3 -20 20 7 9 75 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

12 April 2017 16:39 GMT