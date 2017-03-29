RYA Youth Nationals - Day 2 Results

Click image for a larger image

Andy Brown was not able to repeat his hat-trick of yesterday in the RSX, but came close with a 1, 6, 1 score and has a 10 point lead from Josh Carey (3,2,2).

On the Techno, Ethan Moody (2,2,1) also keeps his lead, now five points clear of Finn Hawkins (1,1,3).

Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley (1,1,7) were the on-form team in the 420 taking second, six points behind leaders Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson (3,19,2).

New winners in the 29er came from down the fleet, with Max Clapp and Ross Banham posting a 19, 1, 1 to move to 15th, and Sarah Jarman and Nick Devereux a 6, 1, 6 to place 14th.

But James Hammett and James Eales (3,2,2) scored steadily to take the 29er overall lead, with Freya Black and Orla Mitchell (1,12,7) now second by two points, and Ewan Wilson and Rory Rose (1,7,7) in third.

Daniel Whiteley - Click image for a larger image

In the Laser Standard Daniel Whiteley (1,3,4) has a two point lead from Jack Cookson (4,9,1) and Jake Farren-Price (2,1,7).

William Smith and Abigail Clarke (Spitfire) (1,2,3) in the mixed Catamaran fleet widened their lead to 11 points over Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton (Spitfire) (3,8,6).

While best scores went to Theo Williams and Will Heritage (Nacra15) (9,1,1) now in sixth overall.

New leaders in the Radial fleets. Chloe Barr (6,6,1) leads the girls and Tom Renny (2,11,2) the boys.

Click image for a larger image

RYA Youth Nationals Day 2 Leading Results - Provisional

Techno - RYA Youth Nationals (18 entries)

1st 317 Ethan Moody 1 -2 1 2 2 1 7 pts

2nd 19 Finn Hawkins 3 -5 4 1 1 3 12 pts

3rd 966 James Bulson 2 1 6 3 -8 2 14 pts

4th 29 Emily-Jane Eldred 4 -9 3 6 6 6 25 pts

5th 988 Izzy Adcock 6 3 2 -11 11 4 26 pts

6th 426 James Faley 5 4 -10 9 4 7 29 pts

7th 3127 Sam Williams 7 7 -9 4 7 5 30 pts

8th 773 Jake Wolgram 9 6 8 -12 9 9 41 pts

9th 667 Jennie Roberts 8 12 -13 5 5 12 42 pts

10th 991 Zoe Bassett 11 -15 7 8 12 10 48 pts

Catamaran - RYA Youth Nationals (15 entries)

1st Spitfire ENG 53 William Smith and Abigail Clarke 1 1 -7 1 2 3 8 pts

2nd Spitfire ENG 89 Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton 3 3 4 3 -8 6 19 pts

3rd Spitfire ENG 22 Bobby Hewitt and Freddie Simes -8 2 1 7 4 7 21 pts

4th Spitfire ENG 57 James Stacey and Catherine Elson 4 5 3 -12 7 9 28 pts

5th Nacra 15 ENG 19 Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette 9 -12 5 10 3 2 29 pts

6th Nacra 15 ENG 4 Theo Williams and Will Heritage 13 -14 6 9 1 1 30 pts

7th Spitfire ENG 131 Ben McElroy and Alexandra Hamel 5 7 2 5 11 DNS 30 pts

8th Spitfire ENG 160 Caleb Cooper and Tristan Payne 2 6 8 2 13 RET 31 pts

9th Spitfire ENG 82 Lotte Johnson and Becki Johnson 6 4 UFD 6 6 RET 38 pts

10th Spitfire ENG 105 Luke Robertson and David Brand 7 -11 9 4 10 8 38 pts

RS:X - RYA Youth Nationals (18 entries)

1st RSX Boys 360 Andy Brown 1 1 1 1 -6 1 5 pts

2nd RSX Boys 383 Josh Carey 2 6 -9 3 2 2 15 pts

3rd RSX Boys 301 Isaac Lines 3 4 -13 4 1 4 16 pts

4th RSX Boys 327 Adam Phipps 5 2 -6 2 5 3 17 pts

5th RSX Girls 526 Erin Watson 6 3 2 5 3 -8 19 pts

6th RSX Boys 847 Jonathan Ashworth 9 7 4 -13 7 5 32 pts

7th RSX Girls 358 Lily Young 4 9 8 7 DNS 6 34 pts

8th RSX Boys 530 Ben Tweedle 10 -13 3 8 4 10 35 pts

9th RSX Boys 141 Ben McCann 8 5 10 6 UFD 7 36 pts

10th RSX Boys 3141 Aaron Hobb 7 10 -15 9 8 13 47 pts

Laser Radial Girls - RYA Youth Nationals (25 entries)

1st 210001 Chloe Barr 1 3 -20 6 6 1 17 pts

2nd 210220 Daisy Collingridge 7 1 -11 1 10 3 22 pts

3rd 210236 Anya Haji-Michael 11 2 -22 4 3 8 28 pts

4th 206839 Eleanor Poole 4 -11 1 7 9 11 32 pts

5th 207299 Matilda Nicholls 2 5 -21 18 1 7 33 pts

6th 197705 Molly Sacker 5 9 8 9 2 -12 33 pts

7th 208712 Clementine Thompson -17 14 12 2 4 2 34 pts

8th 208325 Freya Cumpsty 3 4 -14 8 11 9 35 pts

9th 204914 Stephanie Wingeatt 9 8 -13 5 8 6 36 pts

10th 211875 Mila Monaghan 14 -19 3 3 7 13 40 pts

Laser Radial Boys - RYA Youth Nationals (53 entries)

1st 212109 Tom Renny -42 5 2 2 11 2 22 pts

2nd 209453 Arthur Brown 8 4 9 -15 3 1 25 pts

3rd 212232 Ben Whaley BFD 1 10 16 2 3 32 pts

4th 209133 George Ford 9 3 -11 4 5 11 32 pts

5th 212077 Arthur Fry 5 11 7 -20 4 9 36 pts

6th 208970 Tom Pollard 1 2 6 23 -25 5 37 pts

7th 210560 Jordan Giles 3 -26 8 17 6 4 38 pts

8th 210618 Will Bedford 2 6 -34 21 8 8 45 pts

9th 206876 Oliver Blackburn BFD 10 3 9 17 7 46 pts

10th 206782 Krishan Bhogal 6 12 18 -38 13 10 59 pts

Laser Standard - RYA Youth Nationals (23 entries)

1st 191800 Daniel Whiteley -10 2 1 1 3 4 11 pts

2nd 211110 Jack Cookson 5 1 2 4 -9 1 13 pts

3rd 208375 Jake Farren-Price 2 -10 4 2 1 7 16 pts

4th 209493 Sam Whaley 4 -8 3 3 5 2 17 pts

5th 209087 Hamish Eckstein 3 4 9 5 -17 3 24 pts

6th 209409 Joseph Mullan 8 5 -12 6 2 6 27 pts

7th 208680 Joe Woodley 6 6 5 -13 4 9 30 pts

8th 212153 Benjamin-Timothy Flower RET 3 6 7 6 10 32 pts

9th 205712 Ben Childerley -15 14 8 8 7 14 51 pts

10th 211857 Lewis Smith 13 13 10 -15 11 5 52 pts

29er - RYA Youth Nationals (62 entries)

1st 29er Boys GBR 2344 James Hammett and James Eales 1 -6 6 3 2 2 14 pts

2nd 29er Girls GBR 2347 Freya Black and Orla Mitchell 2 2 4 1 -12 7 16 pts

3rd 29er Boys GBR 2340 Ewan Wilson and Rory Rose 1 1 UFD 1 7 7 17 pts

4th 29er Boys GBR 2661 Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne 6 3 3 -13 6 1 19 pts

5th 29er Girls GBR 2479 Courtney Bilbrough and Hanna Brant 2 5 -12 2 7 3 19 pts

6th 29er Girls GBR 2343 Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock 3 -8 5 3 3 5 19 pts

7th 29er Boys GBR 2337 Dan Armstrong and Fin Armstrong 4 4 1 -6 5 6 20 pts

8th 29er Mixed GBR 2123 Jessie Main and Joshua Boniface 3 6 -14 8 2 2 21 pts

9th 29er Boys GBR 2139 Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells 5 4 1 8 -9 5 23 pts

10th 29er Boys GBR 2241 Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton -8 1 2 5 8 8 24 pts

11th 29er Boys IRL 23 Harry Durcan and Harry Whitaker 8 10 2 -14 4 3 27 pts

12th 29er Mixed GBR 1504 Ellie Walton and Dan Budden 4 5 -18 4 3 12 28 pts

13th 29er Mixed GBR 2236 Charlotte Ormerod and Daniel Lewis 5 3 4 2 UFD 15 29 pts

14th 29er Mixed GBR 2025 Sarah Jarman and Nick Devereux 10 -19 8 6 1 6 31 pts

15th 29er Boys GBR 2514 Max Clapp and Ross Banham 6 10 -23 19 1 1 37 pts

420 - RYA Youth Nationals (44 entries)

1st 420 Boys GBR 55015 Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson 1 1 5 3 -19 2 12 pts

2nd 420 Girls GBR 56009 Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley 2 -24 7 1 1 7 18 pts

3rd 420 Girls GBR 55517 Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers -9 4 3 5 2 3 22 pts

4th 420 Girls GBR 55244 Katie Davies and Midge Watkins -22 7 2 20 8 1 38 pts

5th 420 Girls GBR 55102 Julia Mellers and Ellen Main 7 2 1 19 14 -21 43 pts

6th 420 Girls GBR 54848 Eleanor Keers and Harriet Watkins 6 3 10 -14 12 13 44 pts

7th 420 Boys GBR 54849 Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright 8 12 15 13 -16 4 52 pts

8th 420 Girls GBR 56108 Cossie Lewis and Sophie Holloway 4 9 11 12 18 -19 54 pts

9th 420 Boys GBR 55633 Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr -24 21 17 7 5 5 55 pts

10th 420 Boys GBR 54536 Tom Collyer and Aaron Chadwick 15 8 13 -21 3 20 59 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

11 April 2017 16:11 GMT