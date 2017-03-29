Lake Garda Optimist Open - Who's counting?

Click image for a larger image

The entry breakdown is: 731 males and 341 females, 280 cadets (9-11 years old) and 792 juniors (12-15 years old) from 30 countries, including two new entries, Puerto Rico and Thailand, which respectively enrolled 5 and 3 sailors.

Apart from Italy with 281 sailors, Germany is the has the highest number of entries (220), followed by Denmark (84), Sweden (82), Poland (55), Finland (47), Norway (41), Russia (39), Hungary (41), and Spain (27).

As many as 23 American sailors and Team GB also counts 23 sailors.

The largest sailing regatta of one single class, organized by Fraglia Vela Riva during the Easter week, was certified by the Guinness World Records in 2012 with 1055 participants.

The event will officially kick off on Wednesday 12 April with the 3rd edition of the Country Cup.

This is a special Olympic-style event, in which only one representative per country can compete. Denmark won both the last two editions.

Later, on Wednesday evening (at 18:00) the enchanting Opening Ceremony will take place, with all the competitors, who will walk through the downtown of Riva del Garda led by the marching band.

The Open Meeting fleet races, divided into heats, will take place from Thursday until Sunday.

This year's news is the prize "Joy of Moving Trophy for FAIR-PLAY” for all competing categories: an award to whoever behaves particularly fairly towards an opponent.

