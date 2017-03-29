Simpson clinches Finn Ranking victory

The Ranking event was held at Mengeham Rythe SC for the six Under 23 and 22 masters with many keen for some top flight competition before the Master’s World Championships in Barbados in June.

On the Saturday a heavy fog delayed the start, but once racing started, Julian Smith took the first, Jon Tweedle the second, Jack Arnell the third and Simpson the fourth.

A final fifth race was squeezed in as the water ebbed, won by Arnell, leaving the fleet with a muddy recovery of boats from the rapidly emptying creek.

Sunday was a stronger breeze and another five races were completed.

The Oscar flag was raised allowing free pumping, much to the delight of the U23 lads who could then make up more lost positions against the canny ‘old boys’ downwind.

Tweedle looked more at home as he collected a 12,1,4,5,1 score line – taking the final win after a great tussle with four other U 23 sailors in the final heat.

British Sailing Team member Hector Simpson showed his mastery of downwind sailing to claim a 1,1,2, score in the final three races – enough to take the weekend by a narrow two point margin from the BFA U23 squad’s Jack Arnell.

Grand Master John Greenwood came in a deserved third, followed by Julian Smith and Allen Burrell, proving that the Masters are not past it yet!

Finn - RYA Spring Series No. 2

1st 96 Hector Simpson Yorkshire Dales SC 25 pts

2nd 28 Jack Arnell Christchurch SC 27 pts

3rd 5 John Greenwood West Kirby SC 38 pts

4th 720 Julian Smith MRSC 49 pts

5th 2 Allen Burrell Thorpe Bay YC 58 pts

6th 98 Cameron Tweedle Oxford SC / RAFSA 64 pts

7th 707 Callum Dixon Docklands SC 71 pts

8th 201 Kristian Sjoberg TBA 82 pts

9th 100 Matthew Walker MRSC 84 pts

10th 88 Jon Tweedle Oxford SC / RAFSA 91 pts

11th 9/703 Markus Bettum Gurnard SC 93 pts

12th 21 Michael de Courcy MRSC 97 pts

13th 61 John Heyes MRSC 100 pts

14th 69 Cy Grisley Keyhaven YC 115 pts

15th 90 Richard Sharp Bough Beech SC 125 pts

16th 577 Roddy Steel TBA 134 pts

17th 750 Ivan Burden TBA 142 pts

18th 722 Simon Hop TBA 158 pts

19th 631 Richard Hart MRSC 159 pts

20th 47 Tim Newton Oxford SC 168 pts

21st 26 Joe Stocker Stainton SC 170 pts

22nd 4 Russ Ward MRSC 170 pts

23rd 13 R Khodykin MRSC 182 pts

24th 22/710 Andrew Wylam MRSC 192 pts

25th 70 Nick Wheeler Keyhaven 209 pts

26th 787 Steve Popple Shoreham SC 220 pts

27th 48 Anthony Walker MRSC 222 pts

28th 80 Ray New Christchurch SC 222 pts

