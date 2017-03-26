RYA Youth Nationals - Day 1 Results

Top competitor of Day 1 of the RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling Island SC was Andy Brown with a hat-trick of wins in the RS:X event.
Others scoring well in the opening session were: Ethan Mood (2, 1, 2) in the Techno class, and Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson (1, 1, 5) in the Boy's 420.
In the Boys Laser Radial Tom Pollard (1, 2, 6) takes a 12 point lead, but it's a lot closer in the mixed Catamaran event where Will Smith and Abigail Clarke have a one point lead over Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton.
In the 29er, Freya Black and Orla Mitchell (2,2,4) take a one point lead over Dan Armstrong and Fin Armstrong (4, 4, 1) with Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells (5, 4, 1) a further point back in third.
RYA Youth Nationals Day 1 Leading Results - Provisional
Catamaran - RYA Youth Nationals (15 entries)
1st Spitfire 53 ENG William Smith and Abigail Clarke 1.044 1 5 7 13 pts
2nd Spitfire 89 ENG Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton 1.044 3 7 4 14 pts
3rd Nacra 15 19 ENG Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette 1.091 9 1 5 15 pts
4th Spitfire 22 ENG Bobby Hewitt and Freddie Simes 1.044 8 6 1 15 pts
5th Spitfire 57 ENG James Stacey and Catherine Elson 1.044 4 9 3 16 pts
6th Spitfire 131 ENG Ben McElroy and Alexandra Hamel 1.044 5 11 2 18 pts
7th Spitfire 160 ENG Caleb Cooper and Tristan Payne 1.044 2 10 8 20 pts
8th Nacra 15 4 ENG Theo Williams and Will Heritage 1.091 13 3 6 22 pts
9th Nacra 15 5 ENG Eddie Bridle and Jasmine Williams 1.091 11.5 2 12 25.5 pts
10th Spitfire 82 ENG Lotte Johnson and Becki Johnson 1.044 6 8 UFD [16.0] 30 pts
29er - RYA Youth Nationals (62 entries)
1st 29er Girls 2347 ENG Freya Black and Orla Mitchell 2 2 4 8 pts
2nd 29er Boys 2337 ENG Dan Armstrong and Fin Armstrong 4 4 1 9 pts
3rd 29er Boys 2139 ENG Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells 5 4 1 10 pts
4th 29er Boys 2241 ENG Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton 8 1 2 11 pts
5th 29er Boys 2661 ENG Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne 6 3 3 12 pts
6th 29er Mixed 2236 ENG Charlotte Ormerod and Daniel Lewis 5 3 4 12 pts
7th 29er Boys 2344 ENG James Hammett and James Eales 1 6 6 13 pts
8th 29er Girls 2343 SCO Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock 3 8 5 16 pts
9th 29er Girls 2479 ENG Courtney Bilbrough and Hanna Brant 2 5 12 19 pts
10th 29er Boys 23 INT Harry Durcan and Harry Whitaker 8 10 2 20 pts
11th 29er Boys 2332 WAL Toby Cope and Harry Pulford 9 2 10 21 pts
420 - RYA Youth Nationals (44 entries)
1st 420 Boys 55015 ENG Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson 1 1 5 7 pts
2nd 420 Girls 55102 ENG Julia Mellers and Ellen Main 7 2 1 10 pts
3rd 420 Girls 55517 ENG Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers 9 4 3 16 pts
4th 420 Girls 54848 ENG Eleanor Keers and Harriet Watkins 6 3 10 19 pts
5th 420 Girls 56108 ENG Cossie Lewis and Sophie Holloway 4 9 11 24 pts
6th 420 Girls 55244 ENG Katie Davies and Midge Watkins 22 7 2 31 pts
7th 420 Girls 56009 WAL Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley 2 24 7 33 pts
8th 420 Boys 54849 WAL Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright 8 12 15 35 pts
9th 420 Girls 56032 INT Nicola Ferguson and Fiona Ferguson 18 6 12 36 pts
10th 420 Boys 54536 ENG Tom Collyer and Aaron Chadwick 15 8 13 36 pts
Laser Standard Boys - RYA Youth Nationals (23 entries) (updated)
1st 211110 ENG Jack Cookson 5 1 2 8 pts
2nd 191800 WAL Daniel Whiteley 10 2 1 13 pts
3rd 209493 ENG Sam Whaley 4 8 3 15 pts
4th 208375 ENG Jake Farren-Price 2 10 4 16 pts
5th 209087 ENG Hamish Eckstein 3 4 9 16 pts
6th 208680 ENG Joe Woodley 6 6 5 17 pts
7th 212153 ENG Benjamin-Timothy Flower 12 3 6 21 pts
8th 207749 ENG Robby Boyd 1 7 17 25 pts
9th 209409 ENG Joseph Mullan 8 5 12 25 pts
10th 209835 ENG Edward Higson 7 9 14 30 pts
Laser Radial Boys - RYA Youth Nationals (53 entries)
1st 208970 ENG Tom Pollard 9 1 2 6 9 pts
2nd 209453 ENG Arthur Brown 21 8 4 9 21 pts
3rd 209133 ENG George Ford 23 9 3 11 23 pts
4th 212077 ENG Arthur Fry 23 5 11 7 23 pts
5th 206782 ENG Krishan Bhogal 36 6 12 18 36 pts
6th 210560 ENG Jordan Giles 37 3 26 8 37 pts
7th 207093 ENG Joseph Drake 38 7 18 13 38 pts
8th 210618 ENG Will Bedford 42 2 6 34 42 pts
9th 204125 ENG Douglas Calder 44 12 13 19 44 pts
10th 212109 WAL Tom Renny 48 41 5 2 48 pts
Laser Radial Girls - RYA Youth Nationals (25 entries) (Updated)
1st 206839 ENG Eleanor Poole 4 11 1 16 pts
2nd 210220 ENG Daisy Collingridge 7 1 11 19 pts
3rd 208325 ENG Freya Cumpsty 3 4 14 21 pts
4th 197705 ENG Molly Sacker 5 9 8 22 pts
5th 210001 ENG Chloe Barr 1 3 20 24 pts
6th 207299 ENG Matilda Nicholls 2 5 21 28 pts
7th 205768 ENG Deborah Hughes 6 22 2 30 pts
8th 204914 ENG Stephanie Wingeatt 9 8 13 30 pts
9th 209978 ENG Freya Anderson 10 12 10 32 pts
10th 210298 INT Jacqueline Truhol 15 10 9 34 pts
RS:X - RYA Youth Nationals (18 entries)
1st RSX Boys 360 SCO Andy Brown 1 1 1 3 pts
2nd RSX Girls 526 SCO Erin Watson 6 3 2 11 pts
3rd RSX Boys 327 ENG Adam Phipps 5 2 6 13 pts
4th RSX Boys 383 ENG Josh Carey 2 6 9 17 pts
5th RSX Boys 301 SCO Isaac Lines 3 4 13 20 pts
6th RSX Boys 847 ENG Jonathan Ashworth 9 7 4 20 pts
7th RSX Girls 358 ENG Lily Young 4 9 8 21 pts
8th RSX Boys 141 ENG Ben McCann 8 5 10 23 pts
9th RSX Boys 530 ENG Ben Tweedle 10 13 3 26 pts
10th RSX Girls 3030 ENG Mollie Densley-Robins 13 12 5 30 pts
Techno - RYA Youth Nationals (18 entries)
1st 317 ENG Ethan Moody Male 1 2 1 4 pts
2nd 966 ENG James Bulson Male 2 1 6 9 pts
3rd 988 ENG Izzy Adcock Female 6 3 2 11 pts
4th 19 ENG Finn Hawkins Male 3 5 4 12 pts
5th 29 ENG Emily-Jane Eldred Female 4 9 3 16 pts
6th 426 ENG James Faley Male 5 4 10 19 pts
7th 773 WAL Jake Wolgram Male 9 6 8 23 pts
8th 3127 ENG Sam Williams Male 7 7 9 23 pts
9th 207 WAL lucy evans Female 16 8 5 29 pts
10th 991 ENG Zoe Bassett Female 11 15 7 33 pts
Full results here
Gerald New - Sailweb
10 April 2017 16:08 GMT