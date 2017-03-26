RYA Youth Nationals - Day 1 Results

Click image for a larger image

Others scoring well in the opening session were: Ethan Mood (2, 1, 2) in the Techno class, and Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson (1, 1, 5) in the Boy's 420.

In the Boys Laser Radial Tom Pollard (1, 2, 6) takes a 12 point lead, but it's a lot closer in the mixed Catamaran event where Will Smith and Abigail Clarke have a one point lead over Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton.

In the 29er, Freya Black and Orla Mitchell (2,2,4) take a one point lead over Dan Armstrong and Fin Armstrong (4, 4, 1) with Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells (5, 4, 1) a further point back in third.

RYA Youth Nationals Day 1 Leading Results - Provisional

Catamaran - RYA Youth Nationals (15 entries)

1st Spitfire 53 ENG William Smith and Abigail Clarke 1.044 1 5 7 13 pts

2nd Spitfire 89 ENG Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton 1.044 3 7 4 14 pts

3rd Nacra 15 19 ENG Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette 1.091 9 1 5 15 pts

4th Spitfire 22 ENG Bobby Hewitt and Freddie Simes 1.044 8 6 1 15 pts

5th Spitfire 57 ENG James Stacey and Catherine Elson 1.044 4 9 3 16 pts

6th Spitfire 131 ENG Ben McElroy and Alexandra Hamel 1.044 5 11 2 18 pts

7th Spitfire 160 ENG Caleb Cooper and Tristan Payne 1.044 2 10 8 20 pts

8th Nacra 15 4 ENG Theo Williams and Will Heritage 1.091 13 3 6 22 pts

9th Nacra 15 5 ENG Eddie Bridle and Jasmine Williams 1.091 11.5 2 12 25.5 pts

10th Spitfire 82 ENG Lotte Johnson and Becki Johnson 1.044 6 8 UFD [16.0] 30 pts

29er - RYA Youth Nationals (62 entries)

1st 29er Girls 2347 ENG Freya Black and Orla Mitchell 2 2 4 8 pts

2nd 29er Boys 2337 ENG Dan Armstrong and Fin Armstrong 4 4 1 9 pts

3rd 29er Boys 2139 ENG Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells 5 4 1 10 pts

4th 29er Boys 2241 ENG Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton 8 1 2 11 pts

5th 29er Boys 2661 ENG Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne 6 3 3 12 pts

6th 29er Mixed 2236 ENG Charlotte Ormerod and Daniel Lewis 5 3 4 12 pts

7th 29er Boys 2344 ENG James Hammett and James Eales 1 6 6 13 pts

8th 29er Girls 2343 SCO Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock 3 8 5 16 pts

9th 29er Girls 2479 ENG Courtney Bilbrough and Hanna Brant 2 5 12 19 pts

10th 29er Boys 23 INT Harry Durcan and Harry Whitaker 8 10 2 20 pts

11th 29er Boys 2332 WAL Toby Cope and Harry Pulford 9 2 10 21 pts

420 - RYA Youth Nationals (44 entries)

1st 420 Boys 55015 ENG Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson 1 1 5 7 pts

2nd 420 Girls 55102 ENG Julia Mellers and Ellen Main 7 2 1 10 pts

3rd 420 Girls 55517 ENG Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers 9 4 3 16 pts

4th 420 Girls 54848 ENG Eleanor Keers and Harriet Watkins 6 3 10 19 pts

5th 420 Girls 56108 ENG Cossie Lewis and Sophie Holloway 4 9 11 24 pts

6th 420 Girls 55244 ENG Katie Davies and Midge Watkins 22 7 2 31 pts

7th 420 Girls 56009 WAL Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley 2 24 7 33 pts

8th 420 Boys 54849 WAL Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright 8 12 15 35 pts

9th 420 Girls 56032 INT Nicola Ferguson and Fiona Ferguson 18 6 12 36 pts

10th 420 Boys 54536 ENG Tom Collyer and Aaron Chadwick 15 8 13 36 pts

Laser Standard Boys - RYA Youth Nationals (23 entries) (updated)

1st 211110 ENG Jack Cookson 5 1 2 8 pts

2nd 191800 WAL Daniel Whiteley 10 2 1 13 pts

3rd 209493 ENG Sam Whaley 4 8 3 15 pts

4th 208375 ENG Jake Farren-Price 2 10 4 16 pts

5th 209087 ENG Hamish Eckstein 3 4 9 16 pts

6th 208680 ENG Joe Woodley 6 6 5 17 pts

7th 212153 ENG Benjamin-Timothy Flower 12 3 6 21 pts

8th 207749 ENG Robby Boyd 1 7 17 25 pts

9th 209409 ENG Joseph Mullan 8 5 12 25 pts

10th 209835 ENG Edward Higson 7 9 14 30 pts

Laser Radial Boys - RYA Youth Nationals (53 entries)

1st 208970 ENG Tom Pollard 9 1 2 6 9 pts

2nd 209453 ENG Arthur Brown 21 8 4 9 21 pts

3rd 209133 ENG George Ford 23 9 3 11 23 pts

4th 212077 ENG Arthur Fry 23 5 11 7 23 pts

5th 206782 ENG Krishan Bhogal 36 6 12 18 36 pts

6th 210560 ENG Jordan Giles 37 3 26 8 37 pts

7th 207093 ENG Joseph Drake 38 7 18 13 38 pts

8th 210618 ENG Will Bedford 42 2 6 34 42 pts

9th 204125 ENG Douglas Calder 44 12 13 19 44 pts

10th 212109 WAL Tom Renny 48 41 5 2 48 pts

Laser Radial Girls - RYA Youth Nationals (25 entries) (Updated)

1st 206839 ENG Eleanor Poole 4 11 1 16 pts

2nd 210220 ENG Daisy Collingridge 7 1 11 19 pts

3rd 208325 ENG Freya Cumpsty 3 4 14 21 pts

4th 197705 ENG Molly Sacker 5 9 8 22 pts

5th 210001 ENG Chloe Barr 1 3 20 24 pts

6th 207299 ENG Matilda Nicholls 2 5 21 28 pts

7th 205768 ENG Deborah Hughes 6 22 2 30 pts

8th 204914 ENG Stephanie Wingeatt 9 8 13 30 pts

9th 209978 ENG Freya Anderson 10 12 10 32 pts

10th 210298 INT Jacqueline Truhol 15 10 9 34 pts

RS:X - RYA Youth Nationals (18 entries)

1st RSX Boys 360 SCO Andy Brown 1 1 1 3 pts

2nd RSX Girls 526 SCO Erin Watson 6 3 2 11 pts

3rd RSX Boys 327 ENG Adam Phipps 5 2 6 13 pts

4th RSX Boys 383 ENG Josh Carey 2 6 9 17 pts

5th RSX Boys 301 SCO Isaac Lines 3 4 13 20 pts

6th RSX Boys 847 ENG Jonathan Ashworth 9 7 4 20 pts

7th RSX Girls 358 ENG Lily Young 4 9 8 21 pts

8th RSX Boys 141 ENG Ben McCann 8 5 10 23 pts

9th RSX Boys 530 ENG Ben Tweedle 10 13 3 26 pts

10th RSX Girls 3030 ENG Mollie Densley-Robins 13 12 5 30 pts

Techno - RYA Youth Nationals (18 entries)

1st 317 ENG Ethan Moody Male 1 2 1 4 pts

2nd 966 ENG James Bulson Male 2 1 6 9 pts

3rd 988 ENG Izzy Adcock Female 6 3 2 11 pts

4th 19 ENG Finn Hawkins Male 3 5 4 12 pts

5th 29 ENG Emily-Jane Eldred Female 4 9 3 16 pts

6th 426 ENG James Faley Male 5 4 10 19 pts

7th 773 WAL Jake Wolgram Male 9 6 8 23 pts

8th 3127 ENG Sam Williams Male 7 7 9 23 pts

9th 207 WAL lucy evans Female 16 8 5 29 pts

10th 991 ENG Zoe Bassett Female 11 15 7 33 pts



Gerald New - Sailweb

10 April 2017 16:08 GMT