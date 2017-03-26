Laser Euromasters - Penultimate day to Spanish

Martinez (2,UFD) has a 13 point lead in the Laser Standard over Carlos Echevarri ESP (BFD,1) with Javier Munoz ESP (3,2) moving into third place.

In the Radial event, Monica Azon ESP (7,1) has an 11 point lead from Wilmar Groenendijk NED (10,2) and Free De Miranda NED (4,6).

British competitors were unable to make any significent inroads on the leaders.

In Standard event, Tim Law (13,10) from Salcombe YC drops to seventh overall. Chris Ellyatt of Queen Mary SC (17,DNC) is 19th.

In the Radial, Ian Rawet (16,17) of Grafham Water SC gains a place to 15th overall.

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 April 2017 7:43 GMT