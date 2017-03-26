Dinghy
 

Laser Euromasters - Penultimate day to Spanish

Two races were sailed Sunday in a 10 kn wind at the Laser Euromasters on the Costa Brava where Spain's Carlos Martinez maintains his lead.

Martinez (2,UFD) has a 13 point lead in the Laser Standard over Carlos Echevarri ESP (BFD,1) with Javier Munoz ESP (3,2) moving into third place.

In the Radial event, Monica Azon ESP (7,1) has an 11 point lead from Wilmar Groenendijk NED (10,2) and Free De Miranda NED (4,6).

British competitors were unable to make any significent inroads on the leaders.

In Standard event, Tim Law (13,10) from Salcombe YC drops to seventh overall. Chris Ellyatt of Queen Mary SC (17,DNC) is 19th.

In the Radial, Ian Rawet (16,17) of Grafham Water SC gains a place to 15th overall.

Full results - Radial

Full results - Standard

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
10 April 2017 7:43 GMT

Related articles

RYA Youth Nationals - Day 1 Results 10 April 2017 16:08
Opening Day at RYA National Youth Championships 10 April 2017 8:38
Laser Euromasters - Penultimate day to Spanish 10 April 2017 7:43
Laser Euromasters - Spain take lead in both events 9 April 2017 8:36
Laser Euromasters - Germany and Spain lead after Day 1 8 April 2017 7:25
RYA National Youth Championships at Hayling Island 7 April 2017 6:34
RS Aero Sustainability Challenge 6 April 2017 7:02
Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller Open at Chichester YC 2 April 2017 21:48
RS Aero Spring Championships at Island Barn 29 March 2017 6:28
RS400 Winter Championships - Consistency wins the day 28 March 2017 11:56
RS800 Spring Championship - Straight Six for McEwens 28 March 2017 10:41
RS Feva Spring Championship at Hayling Island 26 March 2017 16:31


Latest






















UK Hosted