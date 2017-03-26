Laser Euromasters - Penultimate day to Spanish

Two races were sailed Sunday in a 10 kn wind at the Laser Euromasters on the Costa Brava where Spain's Carlos Martinez maintains his lead.
Martinez (2,UFD) has a 13 point lead in the Laser Standard over Carlos Echevarri ESP (BFD,1) with Javier Munoz ESP (3,2) moving into third place.
In the Radial event, Monica Azon ESP (7,1) has an 11 point lead from Wilmar Groenendijk NED (10,2) and Free De Miranda NED (4,6).
British competitors were unable to make any significent inroads on the leaders.
In Standard event, Tim Law (13,10) from Salcombe YC drops to seventh overall. Chris Ellyatt of Queen Mary SC (17,DNC) is 19th.
In the Radial, Ian Rawet (16,17) of Grafham Water SC gains a place to 15th overall.
Full results - Radial
Full results - Standard
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
10 April 2017 7:43 GMT