Laser Euromasters - Spain take lead in both events

Day 2 of the Laser Euromasters on the Costa Brava where Spain's Carlos Martinez has taken the Laser Standard lead with two race wins.

Carlos Echevarri ESP remains in second and Wolfgang Gerz SUI is 3rd.

In the lighter breeze, Tim Law (3, 11) from Salcombe YC moves up to sixth overall. Chris Ellyatt of Queen Mary SC (28,27) drops to 15th.

In the Radial event, Monica Azon of Spain remains top with Alfonso Moreno ESP now in second and Wilmar Groenendijk NED in third.

Ian Rawet (33, 27) of Grafham Water SC is best placed GBR competitor in 16th place.

Full results - Radial

Full results - Standard

Gerald New - Sailweb
9 April 2017 8:36 GMT

