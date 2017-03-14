Dinghy
 

Laser Euromasters - Germany and Spain lead after Day 1

Wolfgang Gerz of Germany leads the Laser and Monica Azon of Spain the Radial after day 1 of the 2017 Laser Euromasters.

The fresh Tramuntana provided 20 knots of breeze for the two opening races on the Costa Brava, at Club Vela Calella.

Gerz (3,4) leads by one point from Spain's Carlos Echevarri and Carlos Martinez, both on eight points in the Laser standard.

Ellytt (10,2) from Queen Mary SC is best placed GBR competitor in sixth place. Tim Law (5,25) from Salcombe YC is 12th.

In the Radial, Azon (2,5) leads by three points from Pep Campi and Vicenc Battle tied on ten points, all Spanish.

Ian Rawet (6, 14) of Grafham Water SC is best placed GBR competitor in fifth place.

Full results - Radial

Full results - Standard

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
8 April 2017 7:25 GMT

Related articles

Laser Euromasters - Germany and Spain lead after Day 1 8 April 2017 7:25
RYA National Youth Championships at Hayling Island 7 April 2017 6:34
RS Aero Sustainability Challenge 6 April 2017 7:02
Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller Open at Chichester YC 2 April 2017 21:48
RS Aero Spring Championships at Island Barn 29 March 2017 6:28
RS400 Winter Championships - Consistency wins the day 28 March 2017 11:56
RS800 Spring Championship - Straight Six for McEwens 28 March 2017 10:41
RS Feva Spring Championship at Hayling Island 26 March 2017 16:31
Tweedle dominates heavy weather Finn Open 24 March 2017 6:21
OK Rankings make History 23 March 2017 11:07
After Barbados the OK have Denmark 15 March 2017 18:53
RS300 Winter Championship is gale free 14 March 2017 11:54


Latest






















UK Hosted