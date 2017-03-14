Laser Euromasters - Germany and Spain lead after Day 1

Wolfgang Gerz of Germany leads the Laser and Monica Azon of Spain the Radial after day 1 of the 2017 Laser Euromasters.
The fresh Tramuntana provided 20 knots of breeze for the two opening races on the Costa Brava, at Club Vela Calella.
Gerz (3,4) leads by one point from Spain's Carlos Echevarri and Carlos Martinez, both on eight points in the Laser standard.
Ellytt (10,2) from Queen Mary SC is best placed GBR competitor in sixth place. Tim Law (5,25) from Salcombe YC is 12th.
In the Radial, Azon (2,5) leads by three points from Pep Campi and Vicenc Battle tied on ten points, all Spanish.
Ian Rawet (6, 14) of Grafham Water SC is best placed GBR competitor in fifth place.
Full results - Radial
Full results - Standard
Gerald New - Sailweb
8 April 2017 7:25 GMT