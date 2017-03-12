RYA National Youth Championships at Hayling Island





The event has attracted 258 entries, over 370 competitors, racing in the eight main class events.

First races are scheduled for Monday (10 April) with a warning signal for the first race on

Monday at 11:25 hrs. The event will finish on Friday (14 April).

Racing will be held for: Laser Standard – Laser Radial Boys – Laser Radial Girls, Neil Pryde RS:X 8.5 Boys – Neil Pryde RS:X 8.5 Girls, 420 Boys – 420 Girls – 420 Mixed, 29er Boys – 29er Girls – 29er Mixed and Catamaran Handicap Open.

For the first time the Catamaran event will include the Nacra 15.

Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, President of the Royal Yachting Association, will be attending the Championships on Thursday 13 April.

