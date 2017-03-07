RS Aero Sustainability Challenge

Barton won from local dad and son team Nigel and Ben Rolfe in 2nd and 3rd (regaining their family crown after losing it to the Bartletts at the Spring Champs).

In the 7 rig a consistent performance from Chris Jones saw him take the title with Matt Evans and Chris Harrup 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Tight racing in the 5 rig over the day saw Roshan Verghese clinch the victory followed by Roger Belton then Alice Lucy.

With three fantastic trophies donated to the class by the Green Blue, warm spring sunshine and a light to moderate breeze the stage was set for a great first event on the UK Southern Circuit calendar 2017.

Seventeen entries for the 9 rig, seven entries in the 7 rig, and three opting for the 5 rig provided for fantastic fleet racing and close boat to boat tactical sailing.

Thanks to PRO Ian Bullock for sharing his footage with the fleet. It provides a fantastic insight into the role of the race officer policing a start line with his iPad video from the rooftop of the committee boat.

RS Aero 5

1st 1413 Roshan Verghese Felpham SC -3 1 1 2 1 8 5 pts

2nd 1181 Roger Belton Felpham SC 1 3 2 1 (DSQ) 11 7 pts

3rd 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC 2 2 -3 3 2 12 9 pts



RS Aero 7

1st 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC 3 1 1 1 -6 12 6 pts

2nd 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC 2 -5 4 2 2 15 10 pts

3rd 1589 Chris Harrup Burghfield SC 1 4 3 -6 4 18 12 pts

4th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC 4 -6 5 3 1 19 13 pts

5th 2141 Steve Sharp Reading SC -6 2 2 5 5 20 14 pts

6th 1927 Jack Hardie Frensham Pond SC 5 3 -6 4 3 21 15 pts

7th 2223 Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC 7 7 7 7 (RAF) 36 28 pts



Aero 9

1st 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC -10 1 5 1 1 18 8 pts

2nd 2152 Ben Rolfe Burghfield/RS Sailing 1 3 2 -5 3 14 9 pts

3rd 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC 2 4 -11 2 5 23 12 pts

4th 1930 Paul Bartlett Starcross YC 9 2 3 3 (DNF) 35 17 pts

5th 1298 Rich Watsham RNSA/Starcross YC 4 7 -10 4 7 31 21 pts

6th 2188 Ian Linder Burghfield SC 7 6 4 -16 13 41 26 pts

7th 1093 Peter Townend Chelmarsh SC 8 -13 7 7 6 39 27 pts

8th 999 Dan Bullock Burghfield SC 11 10 1 -13 9 41 29 pts

9th 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC 5 8 8 8 -14 39 29 pts

10th 1637 Gregory Bartlett Starcross YC 6 9 -18 15 2 46 31 pts

11th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC 3 -15 13 10 15 49 36 pts

12th 1404 Neil Hardie Frensham Pond SC 13 5 -14 6 18 51 37 pts

13th 1135 Phil White Frampton on Severn 12 11 9 -14 10 53 40 pts

14th 1555 Andrew Wilde Burghfield SC -21 20 6 12 17 63 46 pts

15th 2135 David Shafto Burghfield SC 14 -19 19 11 20 70 54 pts

16th 1071 Alan Markham Upper Thames SC 16 16 12 -22 21 73 56 pts

17th 1211 Nick Eales Lymington Town SC 17 17 -21 17 22 80 63 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

6 April 2017 7:02 GMT