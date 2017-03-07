The event went to the wire with a three-way tie after three races.

Sam and Megan Pascoe took the event with a win in the final race, second went to Christian Burrell and Sam Brearey, with Tim Fells and Dave Bosnia third.

Merlin Rocket - Silver Tiller Open at Chichester YC

1st 3759 Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe Castle Cove SC -7 3 1 11 4 pts

2nd 3788 Christian Burrell and Sam Brearey TBA 1 -4 3 8 4 pts

3rd 3764 Tim Fells and Dave Bosnia Salcombe YC -11 2 2 15 4 pts

4th 3703 Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead Parkstone -10 1 5 16 6 pts

5th 3777 Simon Potts and Alli Potts Burghfield SC 2 6 -7 15 8 pts

6th 3656 Olly Turner and Holly Scott Starcross YC -14 5 4 23 9 pts

7th 3763 Mark Barnes and Alex Horlock Whitstable YC 3 10 -13 26 13 pts

8th 3746 Dan Willett and Pete Nicholson Brightlingsea SC 4 -13 10 27 14 pts

9th 37462 Roger Phillips and Will Crocker Burghfield SC -15 8 6 29 14 pts

10th 3728 Judith Massey and Graham Williamson HISC 6 9 (28.0 BFD) 43 15 pts

11th 3758 Tim Saxton and Jodie Green GWSC & ISC 5 12 (28.0 BFD) 45 17 pts

12th 3726 Will Henderson and Mary Henderson Salcombe YC 8 (28.0 BFD) 9 45 17 pts

13th 3690 Tim Harridge and Tom Jeffcoate Hampton SC 13 -14 8 35 21 pts

14th 3707 Alex Jackson and Chris Downham Shoreham SC 9 (28.0 BFD) 14 51 23 pts

15th 3756 William Warren and Mark Oakey Shoreham SC 17 7 -21 45 24 pts

16th 3752 Will Rainey and Andrea Downham Burghfield SC 12 -15 12 39 24 pts

17th 3741 Simon Lytton and Jackie Lytton HISC 18 11 (28.0 DNF) 57 29 pts

18th 3732 John Cooper and Becci Wigley LTSC -20 20 11 51 31 pts

19th 3685 Sophie Mackley and Will Carroll Shoreham SC -19 16 15 50 31 pts

20th 3787 Chris Martin and Oliver MacLean Midland SC 16 -19 16 51 32 pts

21st 3784 Tony Johnson and Louise Johnson Lymington YC -21 17 17 55 34 pts

22nd 3780 Neville Herbert and Karl Thorne Royal Lymington YC -23 18 20 61 38 pts

23rd 3734 Philip Ashworth and Alison Ashworth Weymouth YC -24 22 18 64 40 pts

24th 3753 Andy Bines and Rebecca Bines Brightlingsea YC -22 21 19 62 40 pts

25th 3704 Jemma Hughes and Simon Worsfold OYC -26 23 23 72 46 pts

26th 3767 B Archer and Nix Middleton Stewart Hill Parkstone YC 25 (28.0 DNS) 22 75 47 pts

27th 3585 John Fildes and Charlotte Fildes Alderney YC 27 (28.0 DNS) 28.0 DNS 83 55 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

2 April 2017 21:48 GMT