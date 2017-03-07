RS Aero Spring Championships at Island Barn

Peter Barton also won the Aero 7 Spring title, while Matt Evans from Great Moor SC took the Aero 5 title.

RS Aero 9 rigs stayed firmly in their bags at Island Barn with all the fun you could ever want available with in the RS Aero 7 and RS Aero 5s.

Race 1 was pretty close racing with Emma Pearson winning in the Aero 5s giving the boys plenty to think about. Peter Barton took the RS Aero 7s from the UK Winter Champ, Liam-Lightening Willis.

Race 2 saw perhaps the windiest race of the day. The first five RS Aero 7s were within 30 seconds at the finish. Matt Evans took the 5 race, and Peter won a second 7 race.

Race 3 belonged to Matt Evans who flung his RS Aero 5 off the port end of the start line to beat all but one RS Aero 7 to the top mark! Barton won the 7 race and Evans the 5.

Race 4. Tired legs were setting in after a day of coping with the bullet gusts but still most of the overall fleet finished the last race which was encouraging.

Matt Evans won the 5 again and with it the RS Aero 5 Spring title. Barton completed a cleansweep of the 7 and the overall title.

The class also awarded the Trophy for the recent 47 entry RS Aero UK Winter Champs held at the Oxford Blue where 16 year old Liam Willis pipped his elders to take the title.

RS Aero - Noble Marine UK Spring Championships

1st RS Aero 7 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC -1 1 1 1 4 3 pts

2nd RS Aero 7 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC -3 2 2 3 10 7 pts

3rd RS Aero 7 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC 2 3 3 -6 14 8 pts

4th RS Aero 7 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC 4 4 4 -8 20 12 pts

5th RS Aero 7 Paul Bartlett Starcross YC -6 6 6 2 20 14 pts

6th RS Aero 7 Ben Rolfe RS SAILING/Burghfield -7 5 5 5 22 15 pts

7th RS Aero 7 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn RSC 5 9 -10 4 28 18 pts

8th RS Aero 7 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC 8 7 7 -11 33 22 pts

9th RS Aero 7 Geoff Davidson Island Barn RSC -12 8 8 7 35 23 pts

10th RS Aero 7 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC 13 -15 12 9 49 34 pts

11th RS Aero 7 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC 10 -17 14 10 51 34 pts

12th RS Aero 5 Matt Evans Great Moor SC -19 16 9 12 56 37 pts

13th RS Aero 7 Mark Carleton Papercourt SC 14 12 13 (29.0 DNC) 68 39 pts

14th RS Aero 5 Emma Pearson Weston SC 15 -18 16 13 62 44 pts

15th RS Aero 7 Jack Hardie Frensham Pond SC 17 14 15 (29.0 DNC) 75 46 pts

16th RS Aero 7 Adrian Stell Papercourt SC (29.0 DNC) 10 11 29.0 DNC 79 50 pts

17th RS Aero 7 Andy Norman Island Barn RSC 11 11 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 80 51 pts

18th RS Aero 5 Julie Willis Lymington Town SC 18 -20 20 14 72 52 pts

19th RS Aero 7 Nick Eales Lymington Town SC -21 19 19 16 75 54 pts

20th RS Aero 7 David Cherrill Broadwater SC 16 13 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 87 58 pts

21st RS Aero 5 Chris Smith Island Barn RSC (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 18 15 91 62 pts

22nd RS Aero 7 Paul Wright-Anderson Island Barn RSC 9 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 96 67 pts

23rd RS Aero 5 Alice Lucy Rutland SC (29.0 RET) 29.0 DNC 17 29.0 DNC 104 75 pts

24th RS Aero 7 Keith Willis Lymington Town SC 20 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 107 78 pts

25th RS Aero 5 Dave Baldwin Island Barn RSC (29.0 DNC) 21 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 108 79 pts

26th RS Aero 7 Ian Peace Island Barn RSC (29.0 DNS) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 116 87 pts

26th RS Aero 7 Tom Russell Island Barn RSC (29.0 RET) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 116 87 pts

26th RS Aero 7 Mark Ampleford Island Barn RSC (29.0 RET) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 116 87 pts

29 March 2017 6:28 GMT