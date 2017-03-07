RS400 Winter Championships - Constistency wins the day

Click image for a larger image

Gledhill and Dowse led from Race 1 after they were the first boat to tack on to a lifting port tack and rounded the windward mark first.

They extended their lead and won convincingly from Sam and John Knight from Bartley in second.

Their route to the top of the podium was not straightforward with Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman winning the second race and then Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin getting into their stride with wins in races 3 and 4.

Just when it looked like Heissig and Griffin were about to challenge for the overall lead, they posted their worse score of the weekend (18), while Gledhill and Dowse recovered to take their second win.

Heissig and Griffin came back in the final race to record their third win, but the consistency of Gledhill and Dowse, adding a third place to their score, won the day.

Second overall were Pickles and Sharman, with third Heissig and Griffin.

Magic Marine RS400 Winter Championships

1st 1407 Hamish Gledhill / Simon Dowse 1 -4 2 -6 1 3 17 7 pts

2nd 703 Chris Pickles / Matt Sharman -7 1 3 3 3 -6 23 10 pts

3rd 1454 Jon Heissig / Nicky Griffin -16 10 1 1 -18 1 47 13 pts

4th 1202 Sam Knight / John Knight 2 3 -10 (23.0 OCS) 2 7 47 14 pts

5th 1396 Richard Catchpole / Gary Coop 4 7 -11 4 -11 2 39 17 pts

6th 1460 Dave Exley / Nigel Hall -8 2 4 (23.0 OCS) 7 5 49 18 pts

7th 1262 Josh Metcalfe / Jack Holden -10 5 7 2 4 (23.0 DNC) 51 18 pts

8th 1401 Bill Kenyon / Mark Lunn 5 -16 5 5 -6 4 41 19 pts

9th 1453 Mike Allen / Robin Dawson 3 9 (23.0 DNC) 10 8 (23.0 DNC) 76 30 pts

10th 1395 Paul Allen / Jude Allen 6 6 -12 9 9 (23.0 DNC) 65 30 pts

11th 1288 Francisco Lobato / Teresa Lobato -20 -12 8 12 5 9 66 34 pts

12th 1191 Louise McKeand / Matt -13 13 9 8 -14 8 65 38 pts

13th 1017 Sean Cleary / Annalise Nixon 11 11 6 11 -12 -15 66 39 pts

14th 1461 Caroline Exley / Joe Hartigan 12 8 -14 7 -15 13 69 40 pts

15th 1465 Ben Williamson / Edd Wheldon 9 -14 13 -16 10 10 72 42 pts

16th 1380 Jon Willars / Richard Brambeld -19 -20 16 15 13 11 94 55 pts

17th 828 Chris Williams / Lorcan Knowles 14 -18 (23.0 DNS) 14 17 12 98 57 pts

18th 1257 Mark Dingsdale / Vanessa Evans 15 17 17 13 -19 (23.0 DNC) 104 62 pts

19th 1342 Max Tosetti / Anna Wallin (23.0 DSQ) 19 -20 17 16 14 109 66 pts

20th 1133 Lester Mulligan / Mike Raynor 17 -21 18 18 -20 16 110 69 pts

21st 741 Mikey Ferguson / Phillip Adams 18 15 15 (23.0 DNC) (23.0 DNC) 23.0 DNC 117 71 pts

22nd 866 Paul Reynolds / Cath Reynolds 21 (23.0 DNC) 19 19 21 (23.0 DNC) 126 80 pts

Gerald New

28 March 2017 11:56 GMT