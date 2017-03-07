RS800 Spring Championship - Straight Six for McEwens

Six races and six wins for Luke and Emma McEwen at the RS800 Spring Championship at Rutland SC.

The water was cold, the wind was fresh, but it built to a solid F4 gusting F5 with flat water – just what the RS800 revels in.

Luke and Emma promptly showed the rest of us how it was done – winning every race by some distance.

The rest of us could only keep up for the first lap and then fight it out for 2nd place – which was shared around by four different boats.

But we had lots of really good close racing and lots of fast fun and that’s what counts. At least that’s what we tell ourselves while wondering what it takes to keep up.

Next meeting is in two weeks at Stokes Bay SC 8-9 April.

RS800 Spring Championship

1st 1220 Luke McEwen / Emma McEwen, Royal Lymington SC -1 1 1 1 1 1 6 5 pts

2nd 8 Chris Feibusch / Nicke Jerkins, Hayling Island SC 2 3 3 -5 3 2 18 13 pts

3rd 1188 Dan Goodman / Debbie Robertshaw, Datchet Water SC 6 2 -8 3 4 4 27 19 pts

4th 1195 Paul Jenkins / Peter Jenkins, Weirwood SC 3 5 2 7 -8 5 30 22 pts

5th 1212 Andy Jeffries / Ally Jeffries, Eastbourne Sovereign SC 4 (12 DNC) 12 DNC 2 2 3 35 23 pts

6th 1166 Ralph Singleton / Ian Lodder, Datchet Water SC 5 -8 4 6 6 7 36 28 pts

7th 1043 Chris Dodd / Bryony Meakins, Rutland Water SC -9 9 5 4 5 6 38 29 pts

8th 1146 Martin Orton / Ian Brooke, Chichester SC 7 6 6 8 10 (12 DNC) 49 37 pts

9th 1224 Fred Lord / Louise Gale, Carsington SC 8 4 9 10 7 (12 DNC) 50 38 pts

10th 1215 Steve Brown / Phil Bainstain, Ullswater SC (12 DNC) 7 7 9 9 8 52 40 pts

11th 1121 Julia Judd / Tim Knapp, Cardiff Bay YC (12 DNC) 10 12 DNC 11 11 9 65 53 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook





G New

28 March 2017 10:41 GMT