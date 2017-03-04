RS Feva Spring Championship at Hayling Island

After all racing was cancelled on the Saturday due to gale force winds, four races were completed for the 63 strong fleet in ideal conditions on Sunday.

Tom Storey and Ollie Kent from the Yorkshire Dales SC won the opening race from Henry Chandler and Louis Johnson of the home club, with McPherson and Collingbourne in third.

McPherson and Collingbourne then took race 2 ahead of Storey and Kent, with Jamie Rastrick and Madeleine Bristow of Yorkshire Dales SC in third.

Race 3 was another win for McPherson and Collingbourne, with Anne Marie Ratnage and Alice Parker from Sevenoaks School in second and Angus Kilpatrick and Archie Stokes of Hayling Island SC third.

For the final race McPherson and Collingbourne saw their nearest rivals, Storey and Kent, fall foul of the Black Flag (with 17 others) at the start, confirming their overall win.

Winners of the final race were Ben Hutton-Penman and Lucy Hewitson, Corinthian Otters, with Alexander and Bertie Ratsey of the Royal Western YC taking second.

Overall winners McPherson and Collingbourne (3,1,1,10) had a nine point advantage after the discard, over second placed Chandler and Johnson (2,5,21,7) with third place going to Alexander and Bertie Ratsey (4,15,21,7).

Lennon Racewear UK RS Feva Spring Championship (63 entries)

1st 230 Dylan McPherson and Dylan Collingbourne Burnham Squiddies / Burnham SC 5 pts

2nd 5565 Henry Chandler and Louis Johnson ESC/Hayling Island SC 14 pts

3rd 3672 Alexander Ratsey and Bertie Ratsey Royal Western YC 15 pts

4th 6680 Tom Storey and Ollie Kent Yorkshire Dales SC 17 pts

5th 4627 Ben Hutton-Penman and Lucy Hewitson Corinthian Otters 21 pts

6th 4179 Harrison Pye and Fergus Pye Draycote Water SC 21 pts

7th 89 Rohan Murphy and Lelia Peckham SWSC 21 pts

8th 6305 Anne Marie Ratnage and Alice Parker Sevenoaks School 23 pts

9th 5627 William Caiger and Caitlin Morley Sevenoaks School 24 pts

10th 5775 Sophie Dennis and Dilly Ala Hayling Island SC 24 pts

11th 5517 Maggie Rickman and Nancy Rickman Papercourt / HISC 29 pts

12th 6540 Ewan Wilson and Teddy Ferguson Wormit Boating Club 31 pts

13th 6505 Rupert Jameson and Ossian Bracegirdle Hayling Island SC 33 pts

14th 4626 Tim Hire and Abby Hire Royal Lymington YC 34 pts

15th 2047 Issy Taylor-Jones and Harvey OSullivan Burnham Squiddies 44 pts

Full results here



Gerald New - Sailweb

26 March 2017 16:31 GMT