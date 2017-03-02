Dinghy
 

Tweedle dominates heavy weather Finn Open

Cameron Tweedle won the Finn Travellers' Series Open at Alton Water SC, winning five of the eight races.

Click image for a larger image

Tweedle won two of the first day's races and then dominated the second day as the wind increased to 25 knots with 30 knot gusts.

Some competitors decided to remain on dry land and watch from the safety of the shore on Sunday. Here they were treated to some real ‘crash and burn’ sailing!

Tweedle took both wins from Simon Percival in second and John Greenwood in third.

Plenty of the fleet had all been for a swim at this point – invariably after a gybe and had decided enough was enough.

The third race was also dominated by Tweedle who took first place from Greenwood despite several capsizes with Allen Burrell in third again.

The final race was shortened to a two lap sprint much to the delight of the by now tiring fleet.

Simon Percival took an opportunity to gybe at the final mark in impressive fashion whilst the leaders Burrell and Cy Crisley tacked safely round, as a result Percival grabbed a deserved win from Burrell and Grisley.

Finn - Open at Alton Water SC (30 entries)

1st Cameron Tweedle OXFORD SC/RAFSA 1 -8 7 1 1 1 1 4 16 pts
2nd John Greenwood WEST KIRBY SC 6 2 1 4 3 3 2 (31.0 RET) 21 pts
3rd Simon Percival CHRISTCHURCH SC -9 4 5 6 2 2 9 1 29 pts
4th Grisley KEYHAVEN YC 3 3 3 5 11 (31.0 BFD) 6 3 34 pts
5th Allen Burrell TBY 2 6 2 13 9 (31.0 BFD) 3 2 37 pts
6th Simon Moss KEYHAVEN YC 8 5 13 -18 8 6 5 7 52 pts
7th Richard Sharp BOUGH BEECH 4 12 9 10 7 5 (31.0 DNF) 6 53 pts
8th Kristian Sjoberg QUEEN MARY SC 7 7 (31.0 BFD) 9 6 4 4 31.0 DNF 68 pts
9th Robert Deaves WALDRINGFIELD 12 19 11 8 19 (31.0 DNF) 8 5 82 pts
10th Joe Stocker STAUNTON HAROLD SC 10 17 10 -26 10 15 14 9 85 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
24 March 2017 6:21 GMT

Related articles

Tweedle dominates heavy weather Finn Open 24 March 2017 6:21
OK Rankings make History 23 March 2017 11:07
After Barbados the OK have Denmark 15 March 2017 18:53
RS300 Winter Championship is gale free 14 March 2017 11:54
OK Dinghy Winter Championship warm-up for Barbados 12 March 2017 16:23
Mike Lennon talks Moth A3M sail and long cams 7 March 2017 22:29
Dinghy Show launch of S1Race catamaran 7 March 2017 20:51
New International Canoe at the Dinghy Show 7 March 2017 20:35
See the new International 14 vertical kicker system 7 March 2017 19:15
Thurlow Fisher Lawyers claim 2017 JJ Giltinan 5 March 2017 10:49
18ft Skiff - Protest to decide JJ Giltinan Championship 4 March 2017 18:33
SailJuice Winter Series victory for Matt Mee and Emma Norris 2 March 2017 22:35


Latest






















UK Hosted