OK Rankings make History

Bo Petersen (DEN) - Click image for a larger image

Not only are the top 3 three unchanged, but the entire top 20 of the March 2017 release are unchanged from the previous release.

European Champion, Bo Petersen (DEN) continues to lead from Thomas Hansson-Mild (SWE) and Greg Wilcox (NZL).

Top ranked British sailor is Charlie Cumbley in fourth, just a hair's width behind Kiwi Greg Wilcox.

Big changes in the rankings are expected after the May World Championship in Barbados, where large Australian and New Zealand teams have entered.

Rank - Name - Country - Sail No. - Points

1. Bo Petersen DEN 1431 1046.06 pts

2. Thomas Hanson-Mild SWE 100 1021.77 pts

3. Greg Wilcox NZL 544 985.70 pts

4. Charlie Cumbley GBR 2173 985.08 pts

5. Stefan Myralf DEN 6 972.41 pts

6. Richard Burton GBR 2183 951.13 pts

7. Martin von Zimmermann GER 693 908.29 pts

8. Pawel Pawlaczyk POL 14 898.22 pts

9. David Bourne GBR 17 874.86 pts

10. Tomasz Gaj POL 1 866.10 pts

11. Andre Budzien GER 792 863.19 pts

12. Jim Hunt GBR 1 856.13 pts

13. Mark Jackson AUS 735 817.51 pts

14. Jorgen Svendsen DEN 3 810.22 pts

15. Bo Reker Andersen DEN 1 801.29 pts

16. Mats Caap SWE 2797 798.78 pts

17. Henrik Kofoed Larsen DEN 1397 784.63 pts

18. Jonas Borjesson SWE 2809 779.94 pts

19. Andreas Pich GER 797 763.57 pts

20. Robert Deaves GBR 2156 750.83 pts

Robert Deaves

23 March 2017 11:07 GMT