OK Rankings make History

For the first time in the history of the OK Dinghy World Ranking List, the top 3 three unchanged.
Bo Petersen (DEN) - Click image for a larger image
Not only are the top 3 three unchanged, but the entire top 20 of the March 2017 release are unchanged from the previous release.
European Champion, Bo Petersen (DEN) continues to lead from Thomas Hansson-Mild (SWE) and Greg Wilcox (NZL).
Top ranked British sailor is Charlie Cumbley in fourth, just a hair's width behind Kiwi Greg Wilcox.
Big changes in the rankings are expected after the May World Championship in Barbados, where large Australian and New Zealand teams have entered.
Rank - Name - Country - Sail No. - Points
1. Bo Petersen DEN 1431 1046.06 pts
2. Thomas Hanson-Mild SWE 100 1021.77 pts
3. Greg Wilcox NZL 544 985.70 pts
4. Charlie Cumbley GBR 2173 985.08 pts
5. Stefan Myralf DEN 6 972.41 pts
6. Richard Burton GBR 2183 951.13 pts
7. Martin von Zimmermann GER 693 908.29 pts
8. Pawel Pawlaczyk POL 14 898.22 pts
9. David Bourne GBR 17 874.86 pts
10. Tomasz Gaj POL 1 866.10 pts
11. Andre Budzien GER 792 863.19 pts
12. Jim Hunt GBR 1 856.13 pts
13. Mark Jackson AUS 735 817.51 pts
14. Jorgen Svendsen DEN 3 810.22 pts
15. Bo Reker Andersen DEN 1 801.29 pts
16. Mats Caap SWE 2797 798.78 pts
17. Henrik Kofoed Larsen DEN 1397 784.63 pts
18. Jonas Borjesson SWE 2809 779.94 pts
19. Andreas Pich GER 797 763.57 pts
20. Robert Deaves GBR 2156 750.83 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook
Robert Deaves
23 March 2017 11:07 GMT