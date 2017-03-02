Dinghy
 

OK Rankings make History

For the first time in the history of the OK Dinghy World Ranking List, the top 3 three unchanged.

Bo Petersen (DEN) - Click image for a larger image

Not only are the top 3 three unchanged, but the entire top 20 of the March 2017 release are unchanged from the previous release.

European Champion, Bo Petersen (DEN) continues to lead from Thomas Hansson-Mild (SWE) and Greg Wilcox (NZL).

Top ranked British sailor is Charlie Cumbley in fourth, just a hair's width behind Kiwi Greg Wilcox.

Big changes in the rankings are expected after the May World Championship in Barbados, where large Australian and New Zealand teams have entered.

Rank - Name - Country - Sail No. - Points

1. Bo Petersen DEN 1431 1046.06 pts
2. Thomas Hanson-Mild SWE 100 1021.77 pts
3. Greg Wilcox NZL 544 985.70 pts
4. Charlie Cumbley GBR 2173 985.08 pts
5. Stefan Myralf DEN 6 972.41 pts
6. Richard Burton GBR 2183 951.13 pts
7. Martin von Zimmermann GER 693 908.29 pts
8. Pawel Pawlaczyk POL 14 898.22 pts
9. David Bourne GBR 17 874.86 pts
10. Tomasz Gaj POL 1 866.10 pts
11. Andre Budzien GER 792 863.19 pts
12. Jim Hunt GBR 1 856.13 pts
13. Mark Jackson AUS 735 817.51 pts
14. Jorgen Svendsen DEN 3 810.22 pts
15. Bo Reker Andersen DEN 1 801.29 pts
16. Mats Caap SWE 2797 798.78 pts
17. Henrik Kofoed Larsen DEN 1397 784.63 pts
18. Jonas Borjesson SWE 2809 779.94 pts
19. Andreas Pich GER 797 763.57 pts
20. Robert Deaves GBR 2156 750.83 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook

Robert Deaves
23 March 2017 11:07 GMT

Related articles

OK Rankings make History 23 March 2017 11:07
After Barbados the OK have Denmark 15 March 2017 18:53
RS300 Winter Championship is gale free 14 March 2017 11:54
OK Dinghy Winter Championship warm-up for Barbados 12 March 2017 16:23
Mike Lennon talks Moth A3M sail and long cams 7 March 2017 22:29
Dinghy Show launch of S1Race catamaran 7 March 2017 20:51
New International Canoe at the Dinghy Show 7 March 2017 20:35
See the new International 14 vertical kicker system 7 March 2017 19:15
Thurlow Fisher Lawyers claim 2017 JJ Giltinan 5 March 2017 10:49
18ft Skiff - Protest to decide JJ Giltinan Championship 4 March 2017 18:33
SailJuice Winter Series victory for Matt Mee and Emma Norris 2 March 2017 22:35
JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff - Asko Appliances take Race 5 2 March 2017 9:22


Latest






















UK Hosted