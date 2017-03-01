Dinghy
 

After Barbados the OK have Denmark

If you cannot make it to Barbados then maybe the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faarborg, Denmark will beckon.

Online entry has opened for the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faarborg, Denmark.

Faarborg is the original home of the defending European Champion, Bo Petersen (DEN), and he promises it will be a special event. Danish hospitality is legendary.

The Europeans will also be the main focus of the OK Dinghy International Association's celebrations for the classes 60th Anniversary this year.

Held at the end of July, the event is expected to attract a large number of participants.

On Monday 24 July, there will be a unique coached regatta with some top sailors jumping into a RIB and giving advice to the fleet.

So far Charlie Cumbley (2015 Spring Cup Winner), Greg Wilcox (2002 World Champion), Thomas Hansson-Mild (2010 World Champion), Stefan Myralf (Former World Ranked No. 2) and Andrew Rushworth are lined to provide some expert coaching and advice.

A practice race is then scheduled for Tuesday 25 July, before the Championship begins on Wednesday 26 July with 10 races scheduled over four days.

Online entry can be found at the event website - 2017.okeuropeans.org - with payment as usual through National Associations.

