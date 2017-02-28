RS300 Winter Championship is gale free

The RS300 Magic Marine Winter Championship was won by Steve Bolland of Bristol Corinthian SC
Seventeen RS300 competitors took part in the championship, held at South Cerney SC prepared for the forecast gale.
But, the wind never got above 10 knots (despite the best efforts of Windguru) and did not bother to appear on Sunday.
More excitement was provided by the addition of a female competitor - Women's Day (8 March) reaches the RS300.
With the event reduced to the three races completed on Saturday, Steve Bolland completed a hat-trick of wins to take the title.
Second was Steve Sallis (2,2,3) of Hykeham Sailing Club, with Richard Le Mare (4,7,4) of Notts County Sailing Club in third.
International traveler Alistair Mclaughlin (16,3,2) from Prestwick Sailing Club, would have finished higher but was OCS in the first race, and without a discard placed fourth overall.
Next up, Sprint Champs at Rutland on 22-23 April.
RS300 - Magic Marine Winter Championship
1st 411 Steve Bolland Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club 1 1 1 3 pts
2nd 476 Steve Sallis Hykeham Sailing Club 2 2 3 7 pts
3rd 555 Richard Le Mare Notts County Sailing Club 4 7 4 15 pts
4th 490 Alistair Mclaughlin Prestwick Sailing Club 16 3 2 21 pts
5th 422 Alastair Wood Bough Beech Sailing Club 3 6 12 21 pts
6th 373 Richard Hargreaves Stewartby WSC 6 9 6 21 pts
7th 480 Rob Jones Warsash Sailing Club 9 5 8 22 pts
8th 527 Ian Clark Warsash Sailing Club 10 8 5 23 pts
9th 384 John Charles Leigh-on-Sea Sailing Club 5 12 7 24 pts
10th 337-4 Paul Watson Bowmoor Sailing Club 11 4 10 25 pts
11th 500 Pete Ellis Stewartby WSC 8 10 9 27 pts
12th 337 Emily Watson Bowmoor Sailing Club 7 11 11 29 pts
13th 352 Bob Peak Alton Water Sports Centre 12 15 13 40 pts
14th 318 Gary Morris South Cerney Sailing Club 13 13 14 40 pts
15th 347 Dan Cowin Burghfield 14 14 16 44 pts
14 March 2017 11:54 GMT