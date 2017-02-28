RS300 Winter Championship is gale free

Click image for a larger image

Seventeen RS300 competitors took part in the championship, held at South Cerney SC prepared for the forecast gale.

But, the wind never got above 10 knots (despite the best efforts of Windguru) and did not bother to appear on Sunday.

More excitement was provided by the addition of a female competitor - Women's Day (8 March) reaches the RS300.



With the event reduced to the three races completed on Saturday, Steve Bolland completed a hat-trick of wins to take the title.

Second was Steve Sallis (2,2,3) of Hykeham Sailing Club, with Richard Le Mare (4,7,4) of Notts County Sailing Club in third.

International traveler Alistair Mclaughlin (16,3,2) from Prestwick Sailing Club, would have finished higher but was OCS in the first race, and without a discard placed fourth overall.

Next up, Sprint Champs at Rutland on 22-23 April.

RS300 - Magic Marine Winter Championship

1st 411 Steve Bolland Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club 1 1 1 3 pts

2nd 476 Steve Sallis Hykeham Sailing Club 2 2 3 7 pts

3rd 555 Richard Le Mare Notts County Sailing Club 4 7 4 15 pts

4th 490 Alistair Mclaughlin Prestwick Sailing Club 16 3 2 21 pts

5th 422 Alastair Wood Bough Beech Sailing Club 3 6 12 21 pts

6th 373 Richard Hargreaves Stewartby WSC 6 9 6 21 pts

7th 480 Rob Jones Warsash Sailing Club 9 5 8 22 pts

8th 527 Ian Clark Warsash Sailing Club 10 8 5 23 pts

9th 384 John Charles Leigh-on-Sea Sailing Club 5 12 7 24 pts

10th 337-4 Paul Watson Bowmoor Sailing Club 11 4 10 25 pts

11th 500 Pete Ellis Stewartby WSC 8 10 9 27 pts

12th 337 Emily Watson Bowmoor Sailing Club 7 11 11 29 pts

13th 352 Bob Peak Alton Water Sports Centre 12 15 13 40 pts

14th 318 Gary Morris South Cerney Sailing Club 13 13 14 40 pts

15th 347 Dan Cowin Burghfield 14 14 16 44 pts

