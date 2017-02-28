OK Dinghy Winter Championship warm-up for Barbados

Craig talked about how the Winter Championship was a crucial part of his training and what the sailors could expect, having sailed the GP14 Worlds there last year.

In winning the Winter title, Craig only really dominated in one race, but was the clear winner.

In Barbados at the end of May he is aiming to become the first sailor to win five OK Dinghy World titles.

The Winter Championship attracted 17 entries from far and wide, including many new faces sailing their first OK open, and most of those were in new boats.

It was a gentle start to the season with 5-8 knots of wind and moderate temperatures, but the racing was tight and the field competitive.

The top three are all heading to Barbados for the worlds.

OK - Winter Championship

1st 2150 Nick Craig 1 1 -2 2 pts

2nd 13 Alex Scoles 2 -3 1 3 pts

3rd 2156 Robert Deaves -7 2 3 5 pts

4th 2183 Richard Burton -4 4 4 8 pts

5th 2131 Robert Campbell Gray -6 5 5 10 pts

6th 17 Dave Bourne 3 -12 8 11 pts

7th 999 Simon Davis 5 -7 6 11 pts

8th 2189 Duncan Ellis 8 -9 7 15 pts

9th 2158 John Ball 11 6 -13 17 pts

10th 27 Tony Woods -15 11 9 20 pts

11th 2188 Ian Moorwood 9 -13 11 20 pts

12th 2100 John Wayling -10 10 10 20 pts

13th 2184 Luke Farthing -17 8 14 22 pts

14th 2065 Paul Aldridge 14 -15 12 26 pts

15th 46 Ken Carroll 12 14 -18 26 pts

16th 99 Andrew Martin 13 -16 15 28 pts

17th 2178 Rodney Tidd 16 -17 16 32 pts

Robert Deaves

12 March 2017 16:23 GMT