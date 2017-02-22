Thurlow Fisher Lawyers claim 2017 JJ Giltinan

Image JJ Giltinan - Click image for a larger image

Desperate to prove what might have been with a little more luck, the New Zealand Yamaha team (David McDiarmid, Matt Steven, Brad Collins) scored their fourth win of the regatta in brilliant style.

Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel (Jack Macartney, Peter Harris, Mark Kennedy) continued their consistently good form to finish behind Thurlow Fisher, and this was enough to give the team second place overall in the championship with 25 points.

Yamaha’s final win gave the team a total of 28 points, which was enough to finish third ahead after beating fellow New Zealander C-Tech (Alex Vallings) on count back.

Fifth place was Appliancesonline.com.au, skippered by David Witt, who retired from the skiffs today, on his 46th birthday.

Thurlow Fisher’s winning score was 16 points.

The event ended on a controversial note after the Kiwi boat, Yamaha, was awarded redress of average points at a Hearing on Tuesday, that was reversed after a further redress claim by Appliancesonline.

Yamaha skipper Dave McDiarmid's: "We're obviously pretty disappointed with the events of the last couple of days. We have won half our races, and we should have received redress for another race. We would have won the regatta."



G New

5 March 2017 10:49 GMT