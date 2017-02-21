18ft Skiff - Protest to decide JJ Giltinan Championship

Click image for a larger image

Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel continued their consistent form throughout the championship to take second place, 30 sec ahead of Appliancesonline.com.au

The overall championship now depends on the final race on Sunday and the result of the protest that Yamaha team has against a ruling made during the week, which significantly changed the team’s final score.

Thurlow Fisher has a maximum total of 19, regardless of what might happen in Sunday’s Race 7, and Yamaha must wait on the result of the protest.

After the race Yamaha skipper David McDiarmid said: “Going into the race we decided to become more aggressive, and smoked them.”

“We’re obviously disappointed that the regatta is going to be decided in the protest room.”

The official race report seems to have already decided the outcome, declaring that Sunday's final race is to 'fill the placings behind Thurlow Fisher Lawyers'.

Gerald New - Sailweb

4 March 2017 18:33 GMT