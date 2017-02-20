SailJuice Winter Series victory for Matt Mee and Emma Norris

Matt Mee and Emma Norris - Click image for a larger image

The fifth at the final event back in mid February jumped them 35 places to win the 2016/17 series ahead of Ben Schooling, sailing a Musto Skiff and Craig Williamson in a Laser.

The final results counted the best four results from seven events, with 653 entries.

GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series - Leading Overall Results

1st Matt MEE RS200 711 2.7 2.59 7.49 711 711 9.3 22.08 pts

2nd Ben SCHOOLING Musto Skiff 9.65 5.4 711 20.92 121 21.27 33.47 57.24 pts

3rd Craig WILLIAMSON Laser 2.41 16.19 36.23 18.73 711 65.94 57.64 73.57 pts

4th Tom JEFFCOATE Scorpion 19.31 29.69 711 22.15 711 57.43 5.58 76.72 pts

5th Michael SIMS Solo 103.78 711 711 59.94 3 12.76 29.75 105.45 pts

6th Philip MEAKINS Osprey 711 70.17 711 14.76 122 4.25 39.04 128.24 pts

7th Ian DOBSON GP14 711 13.49 711 63.69 10 711 44.62 131.8 pts

8th Russell CLARK RS400 106.19 64.77 711 62.75 93 6.38 1.86 135.76pts

9th Alex HORLOCK Comet Trio 21.72 37.78 711 711 24 711 68.79 152.3 pts

10th Kevin HOPE Fireball 62.75 711 711 11.07 711 36.16 42.76 152.75 pts

11th Fergus BARNHAM GP14 4.83 72.87 711 41.21 711 38.29 100.4 157.19 pts

12th Andrew SNELL Supernova 69.99 124.15 7.76 56.19 32 91.47 89.24 65.95 pts

13th Ann JACKSON Enterprise 711 45.88 711 74.93 4 74.45 50.2 174.53 pts

14th Ian MORGAN D-Zero 16.89 21.59 711 81.21 202 711 59.5 179.19 pts

15th Lawrence CREASER Solo 41.03 711 711 101.15 8 72.32 79.95 201.3 pts

16th Chris LARR RS Aero 9 43.44 62.08 711 88.59 96 59.56 40.9 205.98 pts

17th Richard PRYKE Enterprise 33.79 43.18 67.28 104.9 711 76.58 63.21 207.46 pts

18th Christian BIRRELL Fireball 711 48.58 711 7.38 135 40.42 711 231.38 pts

19th Greg BARTLETT Laser 26.55 94.46 51.75 82.42 711 711 711 255.18 pts

20th Rob CAGE Merlin Rocket 711 134.95 711 711 79 29.78 13.01 256.74 pts

21st Mark BARNES B14 67.58 80.97 711 90.64 98 711 24.17 263.35 pts

22nd James GEORGE RS200 127.91 18.89 711 711 78 711 55.78 280.58 pts

23rd Ralph SINGLETON RS800 96.54 89.06 711 69.72 171 27.65 96.68 282.98 pts

24th George COLES Laser 48.27 116.05 711 48.7 91 146.77 711 304.02 pts

25th Rob LENNOX D-Zero 53.1 56.68 711 107.04 110 89.34 267.73 306.16 pts

26th Stuart HALMAN RS400 711 711 116.44 76.69 711 46.8 66.93 306.87 pts

27th Dave HALL Fireball 711 110.66 711 25.84 148 31.91 711 316.4 pts

28th Eleanor CRAIG Laser Radial 50.68 121.45 93.15 711 61 176.55 711 326.29 pts

29th Paul YOUNG Enterprise 711 113.35 90.57 168.58 11 142.52 711 357.44 pts

30th John BALL Solo 115.85 256.4 711 116.13 711 87.21 74.37 393.56 pts

Full results here



Gerald New - Sailweb

2 March 2017 22:35 GMT