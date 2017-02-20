SailJuice Winter Series victory for Matt Mee and Emma Norris

Matt Mee and Emma Norris, sailing an RS200, clinched the 2016/17 GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, with a fifth place at the Oxford Blue.
The fifth at the final event back in mid February jumped them 35 places to win the 2016/17 series ahead of Ben Schooling, sailing a Musto Skiff and Craig Williamson in a Laser.
The final results counted the best four results from seven events, with 653 entries.
GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series - Leading Overall Results
1st Matt MEE RS200 711 2.7 2.59 7.49 711 711 9.3 22.08 pts
2nd Ben SCHOOLING Musto Skiff 9.65 5.4 711 20.92 121 21.27 33.47 57.24 pts
3rd Craig WILLIAMSON Laser 2.41 16.19 36.23 18.73 711 65.94 57.64 73.57 pts
4th Tom JEFFCOATE Scorpion 19.31 29.69 711 22.15 711 57.43 5.58 76.72 pts
5th Michael SIMS Solo 103.78 711 711 59.94 3 12.76 29.75 105.45 pts
6th Philip MEAKINS Osprey 711 70.17 711 14.76 122 4.25 39.04 128.24 pts
7th Ian DOBSON GP14 711 13.49 711 63.69 10 711 44.62 131.8 pts
8th Russell CLARK RS400 106.19 64.77 711 62.75 93 6.38 1.86 135.76pts
9th Alex HORLOCK Comet Trio 21.72 37.78 711 711 24 711 68.79 152.3 pts
10th Kevin HOPE Fireball 62.75 711 711 11.07 711 36.16 42.76 152.75 pts
11th Fergus BARNHAM GP14 4.83 72.87 711 41.21 711 38.29 100.4 157.19 pts
12th Andrew SNELL Supernova 69.99 124.15 7.76 56.19 32 91.47 89.24 65.95 pts
13th Ann JACKSON Enterprise 711 45.88 711 74.93 4 74.45 50.2 174.53 pts
14th Ian MORGAN D-Zero 16.89 21.59 711 81.21 202 711 59.5 179.19 pts
15th Lawrence CREASER Solo 41.03 711 711 101.15 8 72.32 79.95 201.3 pts
16th Chris LARR RS Aero 9 43.44 62.08 711 88.59 96 59.56 40.9 205.98 pts
17th Richard PRYKE Enterprise 33.79 43.18 67.28 104.9 711 76.58 63.21 207.46 pts
18th Christian BIRRELL Fireball 711 48.58 711 7.38 135 40.42 711 231.38 pts
19th Greg BARTLETT Laser 26.55 94.46 51.75 82.42 711 711 711 255.18 pts
20th Rob CAGE Merlin Rocket 711 134.95 711 711 79 29.78 13.01 256.74 pts
21st Mark BARNES B14 67.58 80.97 711 90.64 98 711 24.17 263.35 pts
22nd James GEORGE RS200 127.91 18.89 711 711 78 711 55.78 280.58 pts
23rd Ralph SINGLETON RS800 96.54 89.06 711 69.72 171 27.65 96.68 282.98 pts
24th George COLES Laser 48.27 116.05 711 48.7 91 146.77 711 304.02 pts
25th Rob LENNOX D-Zero 53.1 56.68 711 107.04 110 89.34 267.73 306.16 pts
26th Stuart HALMAN RS400 711 711 116.44 76.69 711 46.8 66.93 306.87 pts
27th Dave HALL Fireball 711 110.66 711 25.84 148 31.91 711 316.4 pts
28th Eleanor CRAIG Laser Radial 50.68 121.45 93.15 711 61 176.55 711 326.29 pts
29th Paul YOUNG Enterprise 711 113.35 90.57 168.58 11 142.52 711 357.44 pts
30th John BALL Solo 115.85 256.4 711 116.13 711 87.21 74.37 393.56 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
2 March 2017 22:35 GMT