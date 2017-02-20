JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff - Asko Appliances take Race 5

Click image for a larger image

Sailing a four lap windward-return course in a 5-7 knot Easterly wind, Marcus Ashley-Jones, Seve Jarvin and Jeronimo Harrison grabbed the lead at the second windward mark then raced away to win by 3min 11sec.

But overall provisional series leader (after discards) is New Zealand’s Yamaha (David McDiarmid) on 9.33 points, followed by Thurlow Fisher Lawyers on 10, Smeg (Lee Knapton) on 16, Asko Appliances 18, C-Tech 19 and Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel (Jack Macartney) on 20.

At the finish, Asko was clear of former JJ Giltinan champion Howie Hamlin (USA), Dan Phillips and Skipe McCormack who finished second in Harken, with New Zealand’s C-Tech (Alex Vallings, Shayne Young, Scott Barnes) a further 2min 8sec back in third place.

With two more races to be sailed on the weekend, a protest and an appeal of a protest decision to be heard Friday, it is almost certain that the overall result won’t be decided until Sunday.

Race 6 of the JJ Giltinan Championship will be sailed on Saturday 4 March.

G New

2 March 2017 9:22 GMT