JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship - Race 4 to AUS

Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas produced a faultless exhibition in the light East to ESE wind to bring Thurlow Fisher Lawyers home a 2 min 2 sec winner.

Compassmarkets.com finished strongly to take second place, 23 sec ahead of defending champion, Smeg. Asko Appliances finished fourth, ahead of Yamaha (NZ) and Line 7.

With a protest on today’s race and two possible appeals pending, the provisional series leader is Yamaha on 9.33 points (average points involved).

Wednesday's winner, Thurlow Fisher Lawyers is on 10, Smeg 19, appliancesonline 22, Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel 24 and Asko Appliances on 26.

Race 5 of the JJ Giltinan Championship will be sailed tomorrow, Thursday, 2 March with more light wind expected.

1 March 2017 12:20 GMT