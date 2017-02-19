Dinghy
 

Carnival Trophy in Cadiz drifts to conclusion

Final day of the Carnival Trophy in Cadiz, Spain. This year has not seen much wind and the 49er, 49er FX, 470 and 420 were cancelled due to lack of entries.

But there was some racing when the wind obliged, and final leading results for the Olympic classes are below.

Radial mixed (114 entries)
1st BEL Emma Plaeschart 17pts
2nd BEL Evi Van Acker 22pts
3rd SUI Maud Jayet 27pts
GBR
5th GBR Alison Young

RSX women (35 entries)
1st RUS Stefania Elfutina 9pts
2nd GBR Emma Wilson 15pts
3rd TUR Dilara Uralp 24pts

RSX men (45 entries )
1st ESP Ivan Pastor 9pts
2nd SUI Mateo Sanz Lanz 20pts
3rd POL Pawel Tarnowski 27pts
GBR
19th GBR Dan Wilson
27th Sam Sills
30th Rob York
31st Tom Squires

Laser men (26 entries)
1st POR Rui Silveira 14pts
2nd POL Filip Ciszkiewicz 15pts
3rd BEL Sam Vandormael 30pts

Finn men ( entries)
1st TUR Alican Kaynar 12pts
2nd EST Deniss Karpak 13pts
3rd ESP Rafael Trujillo 16pts

All results here

Gerald New - Sailweb
28 February 2017 20:43 GMT

