Carnival Trophy in Cadiz drifts to conclusion

But there was some racing when the wind obliged, and final leading results for the Olympic classes are below.

Radial mixed (114 entries)

1st BEL Emma Plaeschart 17pts

2nd BEL Evi Van Acker 22pts

3rd SUI Maud Jayet 27pts

GBR

5th GBR Alison Young

RSX women (35 entries)

1st RUS Stefania Elfutina 9pts

2nd GBR Emma Wilson 15pts

3rd TUR Dilara Uralp 24pts

RSX men (45 entries )

1st ESP Ivan Pastor 9pts

2nd SUI Mateo Sanz Lanz 20pts

3rd POL Pawel Tarnowski 27pts

GBR

19th GBR Dan Wilson

27th Sam Sills

30th Rob York

31st Tom Squires

Laser men (26 entries)

1st POR Rui Silveira 14pts

2nd POL Filip Ciszkiewicz 15pts

3rd BEL Sam Vandormael 30pts

Finn men ( entries)

1st TUR Alican Kaynar 12pts

2nd EST Deniss Karpak 13pts

3rd ESP Rafael Trujillo 16pts

All results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 February 2017 20:43 GMT