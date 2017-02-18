Dinghy
 

Australian's finally win a race at JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

Appliancesonline.com finally broke the New Zealand dominance so far in the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship.

Appliancesonline.com won an incident packed Race 3 of the championship on Sydney Harbour Tuesday, with a winning margin of 7 min 15 sec from Thurlow Fisher Lawyers (Michael Coxon, Trent Barnabas, Dave O’Connor).

New Zealand’s Knight Frank (Riley Dean, Luke Stevenson, Tim Sneddon) were a further 2min 6sec back in third place.

The rest of the fleet were becalmed and it was another 27 minutes before the fourth boat crossed the finish line.

Ironically there was only 5 sec between the fourth placed C-Tech (Alex Vallings) and Peroni (Nick Daly). Compassmarkets.com (Keagan York) finished sixth.

Yamaha (David McDiarmid), winner of each of the first two races, retired with gear damage and is well back on points, but will still lead the championship once the result is discarded.

There is also a protest on the race plus others pending from earlier races and all point are provisional only at this stage.

Overall Thurlow Fisher Lawyers is on 9 points, followed by Appliancesonline on 14, defending champion, Smeg (Lee Knapton) 16, C-Tech 16, Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel (Jack Macartney) 17 and Knight Frank on 22.

The overall position of the championship will be a little clearer after tomorrow’s protest hearings and Race 4.

G New
28 February 2017 11:30 GMT

