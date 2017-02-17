Over 150 competitors took part in the Topper Winter Regatta at WPNSA over the weekend.
Racing in two fleets, for the 5.3 and 4.2 sail sizes, four races were completed for both.
Winner of the 5.3 event was Scott Wilkinson from Rye Harbour SC, who tied on points with Will Adler of CCSC. Both had a 1,1,2 scoreline with Wilkinson winning on countback.
In the 4.2 event, Ben Purrier of Parkstone YC was the winner by three points from Natalie Annemls, also from Parkstone YC.
Topper Winter Regatta - 5.3 National Series 2 (124 entries)
1st 47522 Scott WILKINSON Rye Harbour SC M J 2 1 1 -3 7 4 pts
2nd 47783 William ADLER CCSC M J 1 -16 1 2 20 4 pts
3rd 46937 Joseph BRADLEY Hill Head SC M Y 3 1 -16 4 24 8 pts
4th 47303 Isabel WALLWORK Redesmere SC F J -47 2 2 5 56 9 pts
5th 47743 Brandon BANNER Leigh & Lowton SC M J 2 4 3 -5 14 9 pts
6th 47644 Dan MCGAUGHEY Donaghadee SC M J 6 -11 3 1 21 10 pts
7th 46940 Andrew HOMER Dalgety Bay SC M Y 4 -8 6 1 19 11 pts
8th 45443 Scott PARKER Parkstone YC M Y 8 2 -10 2 22 12 pts
9th 48138 Ben WILLETT Llangorse SC M J 1 9 4 -11 25 14 pts
10th 47808 Coco BARRETT Island Barn Reservoir SC F J 3 3 8 -9 23 14 pts
11th 47836 Finlay TULETT Clwb Hwylio Pwllheli SC M J 5 -12 5 4 26 14 pts
12th 47350 Liam SCHIESS TBA M Y -21 4 5 6 36 15 pts
13th 47680 Euan HARRIS Deben YC M Y -12 7 2 9 30 18 pts
14th 47860 Angus KEMP Parkstone YC M J 4 3 12 -13 32 19 pts
15th 4092 Rhys CHANDLER Club Hwylio Bala SC M Y 6 5 -18 8 37 19 pts
16th 47658 Dan BATTY Dorchester SC M J 9 8 4 -10 31 21 pts
17th 47569 Finn ROBARTS Fishguard Bay YC M J 5 10 -19 7 41 22 pts
18th 46137 Erin MCILWAINE Newcastle YC F J 10 6 -24 7 47 23 pts
19th 47765 Marcus HOWARD Leigh & Lowton SC M Y 9 6 8 -12 35 23 pts
20th 48094 Lorcan KNOWLES Leigh & Lowton SC M J 16 -23 7 3 49 26 pts
Full results here
Topper Winter Regattahip - 4.2 National Series 2 (36 entries)
1st 46686 Ben PURRIER Parkstone YC M 13 1 -5 2 4 12 7 pts
2nd 46509 Natalie ANNELS Parkstone YC F 13 -10 1 4 5 20 10 pts
3rd 45971 Imogen ASQUITH Hill Head SC F 14 -12 8 3 1 24 12 pts
4th 45617 Benedict RICHARDSON Castle Cove SC M 14 -9 2 8 2 21 12 pts
5th 44192 Sean WOODARD Waldringfield SC M 14 4 (37.0 RET) 1 8 50 13 pts
6th 48093 Tom CAMPBELL Parkstone YC M 13 2 7 -9 6 24 15 pts
7th 47890 Emilia WALKER Warsash SC F 14 3 9 -10 3 25 15 pts
8th 46127 Ceri ROBERTS Llangorse SC M 12 -19 3 5 9 36 17 pts
9th 43147 Lewis THOMPSON Ballyholme YC M 11 6 6 6 -7 25 18 pts
10th 47028 Toby BLOOMFIELD Paignton SC M 13 8 4 7 -10 29 19 pts
Full results here
