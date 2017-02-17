Topper Winter Regatta at WPNSA

Click image for a larger image

Racing in two fleets, for the 5.3 and 4.2 sail sizes, four races were completed for both.

Winner of the 5.3 event was Scott Wilkinson from Rye Harbour SC, who tied on points with Will Adler of CCSC. Both had a 1,1,2 scoreline with Wilkinson winning on countback.

In the 4.2 event, Ben Purrier of Parkstone YC was the winner by three points from Natalie Annemls, also from Parkstone YC.

Topper Winter Regatta - 5.3 National Series 2 (124 entries)

1st 47522 Scott WILKINSON Rye Harbour SC M J 2 1 1 -3 7 4 pts

2nd 47783 William ADLER CCSC M J 1 -16 1 2 20 4 pts

3rd 46937 Joseph BRADLEY Hill Head SC M Y 3 1 -16 4 24 8 pts

4th 47303 Isabel WALLWORK Redesmere SC F J -47 2 2 5 56 9 pts

5th 47743 Brandon BANNER Leigh & Lowton SC M J 2 4 3 -5 14 9 pts

6th 47644 Dan MCGAUGHEY Donaghadee SC M J 6 -11 3 1 21 10 pts

7th 46940 Andrew HOMER Dalgety Bay SC M Y 4 -8 6 1 19 11 pts

8th 45443 Scott PARKER Parkstone YC M Y 8 2 -10 2 22 12 pts

9th 48138 Ben WILLETT Llangorse SC M J 1 9 4 -11 25 14 pts

10th 47808 Coco BARRETT Island Barn Reservoir SC F J 3 3 8 -9 23 14 pts

11th 47836 Finlay TULETT Clwb Hwylio Pwllheli SC M J 5 -12 5 4 26 14 pts

12th 47350 Liam SCHIESS TBA M Y -21 4 5 6 36 15 pts

13th 47680 Euan HARRIS Deben YC M Y -12 7 2 9 30 18 pts

14th 47860 Angus KEMP Parkstone YC M J 4 3 12 -13 32 19 pts

15th 4092 Rhys CHANDLER Club Hwylio Bala SC M Y 6 5 -18 8 37 19 pts

16th 47658 Dan BATTY Dorchester SC M J 9 8 4 -10 31 21 pts

17th 47569 Finn ROBARTS Fishguard Bay YC M J 5 10 -19 7 41 22 pts

18th 46137 Erin MCILWAINE Newcastle YC F J 10 6 -24 7 47 23 pts

19th 47765 Marcus HOWARD Leigh & Lowton SC M Y 9 6 8 -12 35 23 pts

20th 48094 Lorcan KNOWLES Leigh & Lowton SC M J 16 -23 7 3 49 26 pts

Topper Winter Regattahip - 4.2 National Series 2 (36 entries)

1st 46686 Ben PURRIER Parkstone YC M 13 1 -5 2 4 12 7 pts

2nd 46509 Natalie ANNELS Parkstone YC F 13 -10 1 4 5 20 10 pts

3rd 45971 Imogen ASQUITH Hill Head SC F 14 -12 8 3 1 24 12 pts

4th 45617 Benedict RICHARDSON Castle Cove SC M 14 -9 2 8 2 21 12 pts

5th 44192 Sean WOODARD Waldringfield SC M 14 4 (37.0 RET) 1 8 50 13 pts

6th 48093 Tom CAMPBELL Parkstone YC M 13 2 7 -9 6 24 15 pts

7th 47890 Emilia WALKER Warsash SC F 14 3 9 -10 3 25 15 pts

8th 46127 Ceri ROBERTS Llangorse SC M 12 -19 3 5 9 36 17 pts

9th 43147 Lewis THOMPSON Ballyholme YC M 11 6 6 6 -7 25 18 pts

10th 47028 Toby BLOOMFIELD Paignton SC M 13 8 4 7 -10 29 19 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 February 2017 10:17 GMT