Burghfield SC Optimist Winter Open - Final Results



Main Fleet Podium

In the main fleet Foster finished just one point clear of Barty Gray of Bowmoor SC after six races.

In third place was Callum Davidson-Guild from Trearddur Bay SC.

In the Regatta fleet, Sargent took victory ahead of Cameron Bignold-Kyles of the Royal Lymington YC. Third was Findlay Bignold-Kyles.

Eddie Dorsett won the 15 strong coached regatta fleet.

Burghfield Optimist Winter Open - 2017 - Main Fleet (73 Entries)

1st 6320 James FOSTER Poole YC 7 pts

2nd 6328 Barty GRAY Bowmoor / Tbsc 8 pts

3rd 6219 Callum DAVIDSON-GUILD Trearddur Bay SC 12 pts

4th 6163 Oliver EVANS Gurnard SC 12 pts

5th 6113 Ella LANCE Hayling Island SC 13 pts

6th 6300 Julia STAITE Hayling Island SC 20 pts

7th 6230 Toby SCHONROCK Parkstone YC 23 pts

8th 6180 Megan FARRER Emsworth SC 29 pts

9th 6020 James BARRETT Burghfield SC 29 pts

10th 6203 Jacob FELTON Staunton Harold SC 29 pts

11th 6243 Alice SNOOK Hayling Island SC 30 pts

12th 6437 Sam DICKINSON Hayling Island SC 31 pts

13th 5285 Oliver WOODLEY Burghfield 32 pts

14th 5724 Matty EVANS Blackwater SC 35 pts

15th 6299 Kuba STAITE Hayling Island SC 35 pts

16th 5995 George EAMES MATTHEWS Banbury SC 37 pts

17th 6278 Oliver MEADOWCROFT Upper Thames SC 37 pts

18th 6206 Derin can SOYER Draycote / Datchet 40 pts

19th 6189 Madison ALLEN Dabchicks 41 pts

20th 6352 Joshua LYTTLE Datchet 44 pts

Burghfield Optimist Winter Open - 2017 - Regatta Fleet (42 Entries)

1st 6444 Gwen SARGENT Emsworth SC 4 pts

2nd 5012 Cameron BIGNOLD-KYLES RLymYC 8 pts

3rd 5528 Findlay BIGNOLD-KYLES RLymYC 14 pts

4th 5487 Sabine POTTER Warsash SC 15 pts

5th 6042 Oliver MCCORMICK Parkstone 19 pts

6th 5556 William BARRETT Burghfield SC 19 pts

7th 4671 Amber HALE Poole YC 21 pts

8th 6446 Johnny SARGENT Emsworth SC 21 pts

9th 5411 Archie BOURNE Burghfield SC 28 pts

10th 4515 Joseph JONES Burghfield 31 pts

Full Results Here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

26 February 2017 15:26 GMT