Dinghy
 

New Zealand lead JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

New Zealand champion Yamaha came from behind to score a brilliant win in Race 1 of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship.

Click image for a larger image

No New Zealand 18ft Skiff team has ever won the coveted title on Sydney Harbour but David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins showed today that they have the ability to become the first.

Yamaha defeated Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel (Jack Macartney, Mark Kennedy, Peter Harris) by 1m 13s, with Thurlow Fisher Lawyers (Michael Coxon, Trent Barnabas, Dave O’Connor) just 8s further back in third place.

Defending champion, Smeg (Lee Knapton) finish in fourth place, ahead of another New Zealander, C-Tech (Alex Vallings) and Noakes Youth (Ash Rooklyn).

Race 2 of the JJ Giltinan Championship will be sailed tomorrow, Sunday, 26 February.

Full Results here - pdf

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
25 February 2017 15:35 GMT

Related articles

New Zealand lead JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship 25 February 2017 15:35
2017 Youth Worlds for Sanya, China 22 February 2017 17:34
Woah, We're going to Barbados 21 February 2017 23:18
Palamos Optimist Trophy - Victory for Alberto Morales of Spain 20 February 2017 9:09
29er Eurocup - Zampiccoli and Chiste take victory 20 February 2017 8:31
Palamos International Optimist Trophy stalls on day 2 19 February 2017 9:27
29er Eurocup - New leaders on day 3 19 February 2017 8:57
Oxford Blue Open win for Stokes Bay pair 18 February 2017 18:16
537 entry for Palamos International Optimist Trophy 17 February 2017 22:51
Zampiccoli and Chiste lead 29er Europacup in Spain 17 February 2017 22:22
Saturday’s Oxford Blue to decide SailJuice Winter Series 17 February 2017 9:44
29er Europacup - No racing on Day 1 17 February 2017 9:03


Latest






















UK Hosted