2017 Youth Worlds for Sanya, China

The premier event in youth sailing will see more than 400 sailors from over 60 nations expected to compete on the waters off Hainan Island from 09-16 December 2017.

The 2017 selection process opened in November 2016 after the Israeli Sailing Association exercised the right to withdraw from hosting the 2017 edition as a final contract had not been concluded.

World Sailing received bids from Mar del Plata, Argentina, Melbourne, Australia and Sanya, China.

The Youth Worlds Evaluation Panel made the recommendation of Sanya, China to World Sailing's Board of Directors who approved the selection.

Based on Hainan Island, Sanya is China's most southernmost city and lies on the South China Sea coast.

Known for its tropical climate, with an average year round temperature of 25 degrees, Sanya hosted stopovers on the 2011-12 and 2014-15 editions of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Past notable winners include:

America's Cup skippers, Chris Dickson (NZL), Russell Coutts (NZL), Dean Barker (NZL); Olympic medallists, Nathan Outteridge (AUS), Iain Jensen (AUS), Robert Scheidt (BRA), Amelie Lux (GER), Ben Ainslie (GBR), Iain Percy (GBR), Alessandra Sensini (ITA), Elise Rechichi (AUS) and Tessa Parkinson (AUS); Volvo Ocean Race sailors like Stuart Bannatyne (NZL) and Richard Clarke (CAN).

G New

22 February 2017 17:34 GMT