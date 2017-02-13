Woah, We're going to Barbados

Click image for a larger image

The OK class World Championships will take place at the Barbados Yacht Cub from Wednesday 24 to Wednesday 31 May.

The Finn World Masters will follow on Friday 2 to Friday 9 June. And some are apparently doing both events!

Entry is still possible.

The OK Containers will be loaded down under in March and in Europe, in April. For the latest info please check the event website at OK Worlds website

There are still a few spaces left in the NZL container so get in touch soon if you want to book a space.

For the Finn Masters, late entry is possible up until 1 April, but check the Finn Masters website for latest status

Geest Shipping are offering a superb deal to ship 40’ containers from Southampton and Le Havre at heavy discounts.

No Coconut Airways now, but Virgin Atlantic is also a major sponsor and is offering flight and hotel deals.

Header via Lyrics of BARBADOS by Typically Tropical

Gerald New - Sailweb

21 February 2017 23:18 GMT