Palamos Optimist Trophy - Victory for Alberto Morales of Spain

Morales finished two points clear of the tied Baltasar Nacho ESP and William Risselin BEL with 15 points.

Maria Perello ESP was fourth and best girl.

Jamie Cook was best British finisher in 19th place.

Spain was awarded the Nations Cup Trophy.

Palamos Optimist Trophy - Final leaders after 6 races (537 entries)

1st ESP 2508 Morales Alberto 2 2 2 1 6 10 13 pts

2nd ESP 2399 BALTASAR NACHO 6 4 1 12 2 2 15 pts

3rd BEL 1186 William Risselin 2 11 3 3 6 1 15 pts

4th ESP 2530 PERELLO MARIA 3 1 3 9 25 1 17 pts

5th SUI 1680 Maxime Thommen 4 3 2 10 1 7 17 pts

6th ESP 2334 GARAU MARINA 5 4 3 3 15 2 17 pts

7th BEL 1179 Brecht Zwaenepoel 2 2 8 6 1 35 19 pts

8th GER 1091 Mewes Wieduwild 5 6 4 5 54 1 21 pts

9th ITA 8821 Mattia Cesana 74 8 5 1 4 6 24 pts

10th ESP 2442 Gelpí Arnau 3 11 3 5 5 23 27 pts

11th ESP 2157 BENEYTO SAMUEL 11 12 9 3 4 1 28 pts

12th GRE 2369 GEORGIOS PAPADAKOS 8 7 8 2 42 5 30 pts

13th ESP 2197 LLADO JORDI 9 3 1 6 39 12 31 pts

14th SUI 1801 Adrian Surroca 1 7 20 11 3 10 32 pts

15th GRE 1014 GALINI KALAITZOGLIDOU 8 10 8 13 1 7 34 pts

16th ESP 2594 SANTACREU DAVID 1 2 8 31 23 4 38 pts

17th FRA 2577 Keo Devaux 5 19 49 6 2 6 38 pts

18th GRE 1326 ANASTASSIS GARIPIS 7 4 6 9 12 22 38 pts

19th GBR 6354 Jamie Cook 2 11 2 21 17 8 40 pts

Other GBR:

29th GBR 6373 William Pank 58 pts

33th GBR 6292 India Page-Wood 59 pts

58th GBR 6302 Kieran Young 81 pts

60th GBR 6369 Freddie Lonsdale 84 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

20 February 2017 9:09 GMT