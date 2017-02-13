Palamos Optimist Trophy - Victory for Alberto Morales of Spain

Alberto Morales of Spain defended his lead, winning the Palamos Optimist Trophy by one point after three final races.
Alberto Morales of Spain - Click image for a larger image
Morales finished two points clear of the tied Baltasar Nacho ESP and William Risselin BEL with 15 points.
Maria Perello ESP was fourth and best girl.
Jamie Cook was best British finisher in 19th place.
Spain was awarded the Nations Cup Trophy.
Palamos Optimist Trophy - Final leaders after 6 races (537 entries)
1st ESP 2508 Morales Alberto 2 2 2 1 6 10 13 pts
2nd ESP 2399 BALTASAR NACHO 6 4 1 12 2 2 15 pts
3rd BEL 1186 William Risselin 2 11 3 3 6 1 15 pts
4th ESP 2530 PERELLO MARIA 3 1 3 9 25 1 17 pts
5th SUI 1680 Maxime Thommen 4 3 2 10 1 7 17 pts
6th ESP 2334 GARAU MARINA 5 4 3 3 15 2 17 pts
7th BEL 1179 Brecht Zwaenepoel 2 2 8 6 1 35 19 pts
8th GER 1091 Mewes Wieduwild 5 6 4 5 54 1 21 pts
9th ITA 8821 Mattia Cesana 74 8 5 1 4 6 24 pts
10th ESP 2442 Gelpí Arnau 3 11 3 5 5 23 27 pts
11th ESP 2157 BENEYTO SAMUEL 11 12 9 3 4 1 28 pts
12th GRE 2369 GEORGIOS PAPADAKOS 8 7 8 2 42 5 30 pts
13th ESP 2197 LLADO JORDI 9 3 1 6 39 12 31 pts
14th SUI 1801 Adrian Surroca 1 7 20 11 3 10 32 pts
15th GRE 1014 GALINI KALAITZOGLIDOU 8 10 8 13 1 7 34 pts
16th ESP 2594 SANTACREU DAVID 1 2 8 31 23 4 38 pts
17th FRA 2577 Keo Devaux 5 19 49 6 2 6 38 pts
18th GRE 1326 ANASTASSIS GARIPIS 7 4 6 9 12 22 38 pts
19th GBR 6354 Jamie Cook 2 11 2 21 17 8 40 pts
Other GBR:
29th GBR 6373 William Pank 58 pts
33th GBR 6292 India Page-Wood 59 pts
58th GBR 6302 Kieran Young 81 pts
60th GBR 6369 Freddie Lonsdale 84 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
20 February 2017 9:09 GMT