29er Eurocup - Zampiccoli and Chiste take victory

Sailing with more wind and waves than the previous days the conditions favoured the Italian pair who finished with a 1,2,4,1 compared with the 4,6,1,UFD of the French.

The improved conditions were also more to the liking of the British competitiors with Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne scoring a 19,4,5,3 for 12th and James Hammett and James Eales in 15th.

29er Eurocup #1 Final leaders (61 entries)

1st ITA 22 Federico Zampiccoli and Leonardo Chistè 14 pts

2nd FRA 11 Théo Revil and Gautier Guevel 19 pts

3rd ESP 2170 Pep Costa and Fran Núñez 43 pts

4th FRA 2361 Benjamin Jaffrezic and Léo Chauvel 57 pts

5th ITA 2322 Margherita Porro and Luca Fracassi 64 pts

6th SLO 16 ROK VERDERBER and KLEMEN SEMELBAUER 65 pts

7th ESP 2228 Tania Bonilla Sanchez and Nuria Miró Mezquita 69 pts

8th GER 2535 Paul Pietzcker and Emma Frederking 72 pts

9th FRA 2276 Maïwenn Jacquin and Enora Percheron 84 pts

10th ESP 2422 Albert Gelpí I Cornudella and Alexandre Boquet 89 pts

GBR:

12th GBR 2304 Nick Robins and Billy Vennis-Ozanne 102 pts

15th GBR 2234 James Hammett and James Eales 126 pts

22nd GBR 2379 Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell 147 pts

420 - Eurocup #1 Final Leaders (25 entries)

1st ESP 56260 Marta Garrido Peña and Clara Llabrés Rival 20 pts

2nd ESP 53848 Lala Akrich and Cata Homar 20 pts

3rd ESP 55947 Maria Bover and Nacho Balaguer 23 pts

Full results here



Gerald New - Sailweb

20 February 2017 8:31 GMT