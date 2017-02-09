Palamos International Optimist Trophy stalls on day 2

So no wind, no races on day two in Palamós. The fleet waited ashore until a light breeze began to blow in the bay but the wind never increased over 3 knots and at 16.00h the Race Committee sent the fleet back ashore.
Alberto Morales of Spain leads after three flight races, by one point from Maria Perello of Spain with Paul Clodi of Austria in third place.
Best British competitor is Jamie Cook, who with a 2, 11, 2 scoreline is 12th overall.
Results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
G New
19 February 2017 9:27 GMT